Harman set to 200 people this year, a step towards India expansion

HARMAN on Tuesday announced its expansion plans in India by opening a new Automotive Engineering Centre in Chennai.

HARMAN, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, focussed on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, on Tuesday announced its expansion plans in India by opening a new Automotive Engineering Centre. Also Read - Apple sees worst dip in Mac sales as pandemic-driven demand slows

This new centre will open in Chennai by the second quarter of this year and will hire 200 employees to start operations. Also Read - India records 1.4 times more sales of Galaxy S23 series than predecessor: Samsung

Currently, over one-third of HARMAN’s total workforce, i.e., close to 10,000 employees work in India. Also Read - Samsung announces partnership with JioCinema for TATA IPL 2023

“Our commitment to India runs deep, and with this new facility, we are further leveraging the rich talent base in the region to drive innovation and create world-class automotive experiences. As a hub for automotive engineering and software talent, Chennai is the suitable location to attract top talent and foster a collaborative work culture that aligns with HARMAN’s global ethos, Prathab Deivanayagham, Managing Director – HARMAN India, said in a statement.

The company said that the Chennai centre will serve both global and Indian OEMs, and it will collaborate with other key centres such as Bangalore and Pune to develop advanced automotive technologies.

It further added that the opening of HARMAN’s Automotive Engineering Centre in Chennai is a significant step towards the development of advanced automotive innovations and strengthening the company’s presence in the fast-growing Indian market.

IANS

  • Published Date: April 11, 2023 6:03 PM IST
