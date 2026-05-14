GTA 6 pre-orders, Trailer 3: New leak points to big reveal next week

The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI updates has once again turned into fresh speculation online. A new leak now suggests that pre-orders for the game could begin as early as May 18, which has also led to discussions around a possible third trailer arriving soon. Also Read: GTA Online Summer update teased: Rockstar hints at big changes ahead of GTA 6 launch

Rockstar Games has still not said anything officially, but screenshots of a supposed Best Buy email have now started spreading online. The mail reportedly talks about GTA 6 pre-orders for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and also mentions a limited-time offer linked to the launch. Also Read: GTA VI to Marvel’s Wolverine: Biggest Games Releasing in 2026

What the leak claims

Based on the screenshots circulating online, the email appears to have been sent through a Best Buy affiliate promotion campaign. It mentions that GTA 6 pre-orders could go live on May 18 and remain part of a promotional offer till May 21.

The reported offer includes a 5 percent discount on physical editions of the game. However, the leak does not mention the final price of GTA 6.

Multiple users online claimed they received similar emails, which is why the leak quickly gained attention across GTA-focused communities and social media pages. Some pages and accounts that regularly track Rockstar updates also said the email appears to be genuine, but Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive have still not confirmed anything officially.

Fans now expect Trailer 3

The leak has also started fresh discussions around a possible third GTA 6 trailer. Many fans think Rockstar could drop a new trailer around the same time pre-orders go live, especially since there has not been a major gameplay reveal in a long time.

Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI came out back in May 2025 and quickly became one of the biggest gaming videos online. Since then, Rockstar has mostly stayed quiet apart from confirming delays and the updated release window.

Because of that silence, even small leaks or retailer activity now quickly become major talking points among fans waiting for official news.

Why the timing matters

Another reason the May 18 timeline is getting attention is because Take-Two Interactive is scheduled to hold its Q4 2026 earnings call on May 21.

Many fans believe Rockstar could share fresh information before that event. Take-Two had also previously mentioned that GTA 6 marketing would begin during summer, which lines up with the recent speculation around trailers and pre-orders.

At the same time, reports also suggested that Sony recently started emailing PS4 users, encouraging them to upgrade to PS5 if they planned to play GTA 6.

GTA 6 release details so far

Right now, GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

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The game is expected to take players back to a modern version of Vice City and will reportedly feature dual protagonists. It remains one of the most anticipated upcoming releases in gaming, with fans closely watching for every possible update. At the moment though, the May 18 pre-order date remains unverified until Rockstar officially confirms it.