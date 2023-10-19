Google is enhancing the browsing experience of users with five new updates to the Chrome address bar. Google Chrome has received updates that deal with some small yet most notable issues with the Search. This includes finding URLs, fixing typos, and others. Let’s see what’s changed and how it may help you in your daily Chrome browsing.

Google Chrome’s address bar has always been helpful when it comes to finding new websites. Even for the websites you have visited, it’s easy to go back to them by simply typing their name. But so far, users have to know the proper name of the site in order to visit a previously visited site. For instance, you have to type ‘Google Flights’ for Chrome to show the link to the Google Flights website. Now, with the new update, you can simply type ‘flights’ in the search bar and the link to Google Flights will appear.

Google is also improving its text recognition capability. Unlike previously, when Google only used to catch some words if you misspelled them, now, Google can detect all typos and immediately show suggestions based on previously visited websites. So if you wrote ‘youutube’ in the search bar, it will still end up showing you a link to YouTube based on your previous visit to that page.

Next up, Google is allowing users to search bookmarks from their Bookmarks folder directly from Chrome’s address bar. This update is coming to both desktop and mobile. To give an idea of how this will work—Say you have a bookmark to a 2023 trip document from Google Docs, when you search for ‘2023 trips, you will directly see a link to your saved bookmark. It’s that easy. So you no longer have to visit the Bookmarks folder to search for a bookmark.

Google’s suggestions are not more apt, thanks to the new update. Even if you have never visited a website that you are looking for, Google will still manage to display its link on Chrome’s address bar. That’s even when you mistype it. What Google will do here is look for the most popular websites depending on your keyword and show the relevant one.

Lastly, Google is making the address bar on Chrome desktop faster and easier. It will show results instantly as you type. Thanks to the new visual layout, the address bar’s content on the desktop will now also be easier to read.