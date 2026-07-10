Google just started selling Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, and nobody saw it coming

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 ticked boxes with multiple upgrades that it offered over the predecessors and competitors alike. While the wearable was available through retailers and Samsung’s own store, a rather unexpected listing has been spotted on the Google Store. Also Read: Google Gemini teams up with Sony's Kaun Banega Crorepati for AI-powered audience engagement

Google has started offering Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 through the Google Store checkout experience in the US. Also Read: Google adds AI labels to ads across Search, YouTube and Discover

The listing was first spotted by 9to5Google inside the Play Store under a section called “Devices from the Google Store.” While the tech giant has not said a word around the change, the promotion has started appearing for some users in the US. The offer, however, looks limited to the Galaxy Watch 8 as the Classic version is not part of the listing. Also Read: 6 best wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000 with ANC: OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, more

What is changing?

Instead of redirecting users to Samsung’s website, the Play Store takes them to Google’s own checkout page. From there, buyers can choose between the 40mm and 44mm LTE versions of the Galaxy Watch 8, view product images, complete the purchase using their saved Google Store payment details, and even use Google Store financing where available.

Interestingly, Google has not listed the smartwatch alongside its own Pixel phones, Pixel Watch models, Nest products, or Fitbit devices on the main Google Store homepage. The option currently appears only through the Play Store promotion, making it easy for many users to miss.

The Galaxy Watch 8 also carries a “Play” label in its name, suggesting that the listing is connected to the Play Store promotion rather than becoming a permanent Google Store offering.

Discount is available, but there is a catch

As part of the promotion, Google is offering a $20 discount on the Galaxy Watch 8 until July 14. However, Samsung’s own online store, at times, offers bigger discounts on the same wearable. This means buyers can find lower prices directly through Samsung, depending on the watch model.

Buying through Google’s checkout could only be beneficial for users who already have Google Store credit or prefer Google’s payment and financing options/

Why this move matters

Google and Samsung have worked closely together for years, especially around Android and Wear OS. Samsung’s recent Galaxy Watch models run Google’s smartwatch platform, making the two companies important partners in the wearable space.

Even so, seeing Samsung hardware sold through Google’s own store is something that has not been common. Until now, Google’s online store has largely focused on its own hardware lineup, including Pixel devices, Fitbit products, and Nest smart home accessories, with only a limited selection of third-party products.

While neither Google nor Samsung has commented on the partnership, some reports suggest this could be an early sign of broader retail collaboration ahead of future Android-powered devices, including upcoming XR products expected later this year.

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For now, the promotion appears to be available only in the US, and there is no word yet on whether it will expand to other regions.