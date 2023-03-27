Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users

Google has announced optimisations to the visuals and interface of its Drive app on Android tablets. The update has moved the navigation bar to the side for users to scroll through the app and locate

Google has announced optimisations to the visuals and interface of its Drive app on Android tablets. The update has moved the navigation bar to the side for users to scroll through the app and locate folders and files. The visual components have been optimised for a larger screen, also displaying file details for a selected file. In addition to the usual tabs, including home, starred, shared and files, the rail also shows a plus button to create new files or folders and a button to expand or collapse the drawer.