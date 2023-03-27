comscore Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users | Techlusive India

Videos

Watch Next

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps? .

Tech Updates/ launch

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?
WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp .

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe .

Tech Updates/ launch

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe
ChatGPT owner OpenAI fixes bug that exposed users chat histories .

Tech Updates/ launch

ChatGPT owner OpenAI fixes bug that exposed users chat histories

Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users

Google has announced optimisations to the visuals and interface of its Drive app on Android tablets. The update has moved the navigation bar to the side for users to scroll through the app and locate

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: March 27, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Google has announced optimisations to the visuals and interface of its Drive app on Android tablets. The update has moved the navigation bar to the side for users to scroll through the app and locate folders and files. The visual components have been optimised for a larger screen, also displaying file details for a selected file. In addition to the usual tabs, including home, starred, shared and files, the rail also shows a plus button to create new files or folders and a button to expand or collapse the drawer.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Features

News

BGR Gaming Arena

Tech Updates/Launch

Tech Updates/Launch

BGR Gaming Arena