  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 8 may feature a new Audio Magic Eraser tool

Google Pixel 8 may feature a new Audio Magic Eraser tool

A newly leaked video has suggested the upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will come with a new Audio Magic Eraser tool.

Edited By: Shubham Verma | 2 minute, 9 seconds read

Published:Aug 12, 2023, 05:32 PM IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Google Pixel 8 as seen in the leaked footage (Image: X)
Google Pixel 8 as seen in the leaked footage (Image: X)

Google Pixel 8 series is likely coming later this year and may include two phones: the vanilla Pixel 8 and the top-tier Pixel 8 Pro. Both phones expectedly will feature several improvements over their last generation phones and, at the same time, will be marginally different from each other both feature- and design-wise. But that also means they will have several similarities, too, including a tool called the Audio Magic Eraser.

READ MORE
Google Pixel 8 Pro full specs sheet surfaced before launch

A promotional video shared by a user named EZ on X (formerly Twitter) shows the upcoming tool in action on what looks like the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro. Instead of focusing on photographs, this tool is meant for videos, especially the ones with audio. If we go by the video, a woman skateboarding is joyously screaming but because of the sound of the skateboard’s wheels rubbing against the cemented floor, her shout is not audible. Enter Audio Magic Eraser.

READ MORE
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro may support external displays via USB-C port

A simple tap on the tool begins analysing sounds potentially creating disturbances in the video and automatically remove the sound of the skateboard, making the woman’s “Whoa-ooh!” clearly audible. So, much like how Magic Eraser for photographs and videos removes unwanted people in a shot, Audio Magic Eraser will remove unwanted noises and sounds from a video. It is also likely to be available on Pixel 8 series phones exclusively, but take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

All of this editing was done on what closely looks like the upcoming Pixel 8 — although “Pixel 8” is mentioned in bold throughout the video, which could be leaked footage meant for promotions after the launch. The video shows the Pixel 8 Pro in a new purple shade, with the camera visor more profound than before and a new cutout on the side, possibly, for measuring skin temperature. The corners also seem a little more rounded than those on the Pixel 7 series.

A previous leak, citing the listing spotted on a German website, said the Pixel 8 will come in Licorice, Peony, and Haze colours with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, could be available in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky colours with an additional 512GB storage option. A MySmartPrice report previously leaked that the Pixel 8 will come with a 6.2-inch OLED display and be 8.9mm thick. The dimensions and display specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro are unclear but you can expect them to be slightly more than those of the regular Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are coming later this year, possibly after the launch of the iPhone 15 series.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

