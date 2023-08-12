Google Pixel 8 may feature a new Audio Magic Eraser tool

Google Pixel 8 series is likely coming later this year and may include two phones: the vanilla Pixel 8 and the top-tier Pixel 8 Pro. Both phones expectedly will feature several improvements over their last generation phones and, at the same time, will be marginally different from each other both feature- and design-wise. But that also means they will have several similarities, too, including a tool called the Audio Magic Eraser.

A promotional video shared by a user named EZ on X (formerly Twitter) shows the upcoming tool in action on what looks like the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro. Instead of focusing on photographs, this tool is meant for videos, especially the ones with audio. If we go by the video, a woman skateboarding is joyously screaming but because of the sound of the skateboard’s wheels rubbing against the cemented floor, her shout is not audible. Enter Audio Magic Eraser.

A simple tap on the tool begins analysing sounds potentially creating disturbances in the video and automatically remove the sound of the skateboard, making the woman’s “Whoa-ooh!” clearly audible. So, much like how Magic Eraser for photographs and videos removes unwanted people in a shot, Audio Magic Eraser will remove unwanted noises and sounds from a video. It is also likely to be available on Pixel 8 series phones exclusively, but take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

Seems like the new Pixel 8 series will introduce Audio Magic Eraser feature to reduce video background noise.#Pixel8 #Pixel8Pro #GooglePixel pic.twitter.com/Tb23MoDuUI — EZ (@EZ8622647227573) August 11, 2023

All of this editing was done on what closely looks like the upcoming Pixel 8 — although “Pixel 8” is mentioned in bold throughout the video, which could be leaked footage meant for promotions after the launch. The video shows the Pixel 8 Pro in a new purple shade, with the camera visor more profound than before and a new cutout on the side, possibly, for measuring skin temperature. The corners also seem a little more rounded than those on the Pixel 7 series.

A previous leak, citing the listing spotted on a German website, said the Pixel 8 will come in Licorice, Peony, and Haze colours with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, could be available in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky colours with an additional 512GB storage option. A MySmartPrice report previously leaked that the Pixel 8 will come with a 6.2-inch OLED display and be 8.9mm thick. The dimensions and display specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro are unclear but you can expect them to be slightly more than those of the regular Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are coming later this year, possibly after the launch of the iPhone 15 series.