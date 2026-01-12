Google Launches Universal Commerce Protocol to Let Users Buy Products Directly From Search Using AI Tools

Google is coming up with a new system called Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) to make online shopping faster and simpler. The tech giant unveiled this new system, designed to let users buy products directly via Google Search. The UCP will support the entire shopping processes, including finding items, competing payments, and receiving support. One of the striking features of this system is that you don’t have to leave Google’s platforms to perform all these activities.

What is Universal Commerce Protocol

Google has launched Universal Commerce Protocol with an aim to transfer how users shop online by integrating AI-powered tools. In addition, the tech giant has also added payment systems and retailer support in one seamless experience. To make the shopping experience even more seamless, the company has partnered with major companies like Shopify, Wayfair, Target, and Walmart. The protocol will be widely accessible to users in coming months.

Here’s How UCP Works

The Universal Commerce Protocol provides a unified framework that connects digital agents, businesses, and payment providers. It works across industries and supports several existing protocols, including Agent2Agent (A2A), Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), and Model Context Protocol (MCP).

As soon as you launch UCP, it will power anew checkout feature available in AI Mode on Google Search and the Gemini app. If you are living in the United States, then you can complete purchases directly from Google product listings via payment methods. It will fetch your shipping information that’s already stored on Google Wallet. The company has also announced its plans to add PayPal support soon. It will expand the payment flexibility.

Google’s Collaboration With Major Retailers

UCP is co-developed with companies like Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair, Target, and Walmart. Over 20 other organizations, including Visa, Mastercard, Flipkart, and Best Buy.

New Features

Other than UCP, Google is also introducing Business Agents, a virtual assistant that acts like a personal sales associate. It will help customers with questions, product recommendations, and order guidance. The availability of this feature will first start with retailers such as Lowe’s, Michaels, Poshmark, and Reebok in the United States.

Direct Offers

Additionally, Google is testing a pilot program called Direct Offers. The feature will allow advertisers t display special deals directly in AI Mode to shoppers who are ready top buy products. To make the offer more effective, brands like Petco, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Samsonite, Rugs USA, and Shopify are coming with several offers to target buyers.

Availability

The UCP will expand internationally and will attract more retailers with time. This new protocol system will include features such as loyalty rewards, personalized product recommendations, and customized shopping experiences. The goal is to streamline online shopping while keeping payments secure and user-friendly.