Google Launches Emergency Live Video on Android to Let Users Share Real-Time Footage With Emergency Responders

Google has announced to launch of a new safety feature for Android users worldwide called Emergency Live Video. The feature is designed to help users share their real-time visual information with emergency services. The Emergency Live Video sharing is launched with an aim to enhance how quickly the first responders can access the emergency situations and reach the live location. The tech giant has combined video streaming with Android’s location technology to improve response time and provide critical information.

How Emergency Live Video Works

The Emergency Live Video is powered by the Android’s Emergency Location Services (ELS). This feature provides accurate location data and additional information to responders. For example, when anyone makes an emergency call or sends a text, the dispatcher is able to request a live video from sender’s phone. Immediately, a prompt will appear on sender’s screen and he or she can start streaming instantly.

Additionally, the Emergency Live Video feature is fully encrypted and can be stopped any moment during the streaming. This ensures privacy and security control.

Technology Behind the Emergency Live Video

Google says its Emergency Live Video feature leverages from the Android Fused Location Provider along with on device location calculations. Both the technologies help its newly launched feature to deliver fast and precise information. Not only this, it also uses multiple signals including GPS, cellular networks, Wi-Fi, and other sensors. All this together helps in determining user’s exact location.

By combining this with a live camera feed, emergency responders can quickly understand the situation and provide better assistance.

No Setup Required

The benefit of Emergency Live Video includes the fact that users do not need to set it up. The feature is automatic when making an emergency call or an emergency text which means that it is accessible to any person having a compatible Android phone. It is also easy because users just need to press a button to begin the streaming, which is important at crucial times.

Trending Now

Availability and Compatibility

Google is first launching Emergency Live Video on Android devices with Android 8 and up with Google Play services. The feature is also available in the United States, and some of the areas in Germany and Mexico. It is an addition to the already available safety applications on Android, which include Car Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Satellite SOS, the already available Emergency Location Service. In future, the service will roll out in other countries too.