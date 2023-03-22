comscore Google is opening its ChatGPT rival Bard to public
Google is opening its ChatGPT rival Bard to public, but you may not be able to use it yet

Google has announced that it is opening its ChatGPT rival, Bard, to the public. Here’s everything we know about it.

  • Google is opening up Bard to the public.
  • Google’s Bard is available to the users in the US and UK.
  • Google will expand it to more countries soon.
Google announced its ChatGPT rival — Bard — back in February this year. Ever since then, the company has been making this technology accessible to users in more and more ways. For instance, Google, earlier this month, announced that it is bringing the capabilities of its generative AI to Workspace. Now, just a few days later, the company has announced that it is opening Google Bard to the public. Also Read - ChatGPT suffers mega outage, chat history unavailable for most users

“Today we’re starting to open access to Bard, an early experiment that lets you collaborate with generative AI,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Google adds contact photos to conversation threads in messages

“You can use Bard to boost your productivity, accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity. You might ask Bard to give you tips to reach your goal of reading more books this year, explain quantum physics in simple terms or spark your creativity by outlining a blog post. We’ve learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people,” the company added. Also Read - Microsoft reportedly working on new app store for games

However, there is a catch. Not everyone can access and use all of Google Bard’s advanced capabilities just yet. Announcing the development, Google and Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, said that initially, this feature will be available to users in the US and UK as an early experiment. Interested people living in the US or UK who want to try out Bard can do so by signing up for it on bard.google.com.

However, if you are living elsewhere in the world, you will have to wait a little longer. Google says that it plans to make its generative AI, that is, Google Bard, available to more users across the globe in the coming months. This means that while users in India may not have early access to Google Bard just yet, they should get the access in the coming months.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2023 1:41 PM IST
