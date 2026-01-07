Google Confirms Snapseed 3.0 Redesign Is Coming to Android With New Homepage, Tools, and Filters

Google has finally acknowledged what many Android users have been waiting for and its one of the major updates coming its popular photo editing app called Snapseed. After years of silence, the tech giant recently gave a complete makeover to its Snapseed app on Android. To recall, Google remodeled the Snapseed for iOS users. While the update for Android users are still months away, it still confirms that Snapseed is finally getting a change from the company.

Snapseed is Getting a Makeover on Android

Look back on when Snapseed development team revealed in December that work on the Android version has already begun, however the process of development started in November. In addition, the team also invited user for the feedback on features and enhancements they actually want to see in the app. Nevertheless, we don’t have actual launch date yet, but the update is expected to arrive sometime in the coming months.

Why Snapseed Upgrade is Essential

This new update coming to the Snapseed is essential at current scenario because the app has gone for years without any major changes. This made users believe the tech giant is focusing more on the Google Photos instead.

What Changes Coming to the Snapseed

With this new update, Snapseed will get a redesigned interface that will feel more modern and organized. Now, you don’t have to open directly to an editor, instead the app now has the proper home screen that displays previously edited photos in a grid. Additionally, there will be a dedicated floating button, allowing users to quickly select images from their respective devices.

Three Clear Sections

The editing interface in Snapseed ill also get three different and individual sections, including ‘Looks’, ‘Faves’, and ‘Tools.’

Looks: The Looks section in the app will focus on preset filters especially the ones created by users.

Faves: The Faves section will pay attention to quickly accessing the frequently used tools.

Tools: While the tools section will be equipped with all the editing options in a clean grid layout.

Improved Editing Controls and Tools

Google is bringing a dial-style control to the Snapseed with still giving support of swipe gestures to adjust values. All the editing tools in the app will have dedicated categories, including adjustment and correction, retouching and transformation, styling effects, and creative tools like text and double exposure. All these changes together make the app easier to navigate for new users.

New Camera Features

To recall, the iOS version in the app recently got an in-app camera with retro film-style filters. There is a strong possibility that Android users will also get hands on this new feature after the update launches. Nevertheless, the company has not confirmed anything yet.