Earlier this month, Google announced that it's hosting the Google I/O for this year in May. Ahead of the event, the company has given a preview of what to expect from the event. Let's take a look at the full details.

What is Google I/O?

Google I/O is an annual event held by Google for developers as well as for fans to do several software and hardware announcements. Google has been hosting the event since 2008 in Mountain View, California, the US.

The I/O in the name stands for Input/Output and Innovation in the Open.

When is it and how to watch the Livestream? (Schedule)

Google keeps the event at its headquarters with a limited audience. However, there are no tickets for the event, so there’s no entry for you if that’s what you were thinking of.

Instead, Google streams the event live on the company’s official website and its YouTube channel. This time around, the Google I/O 2023 will begin on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST).

What to expect at Google I/O 2023?

Google I/O 2023 is anticipated to have several major announcements. Following are the expected announcements.

Android 14

Google introduced Android 14 for developers earlier this year. The new operating system is in the Developer beta stage and will be officially launched at Google I/O. At the event, the company will reveal all its features and make the OS available for beta users.

Google AI (Bard)

Following OpenAI’s ChatGPT success, Google surprised everyone by announcing its own AI chatbot dubbed Google Bard. Now, at the Google I/O 2023, Google may reveal additional details about the Bard chatbot.

Google Pixel 7a

Apart from two major software announcements, Google is also rumored to launch the Pixel 7a. Google Pixel 7a is tipped to come with a 90Hz refresh rate display and better cameras. It will most likely come with a Tensor G2 chipset and retail at an affordable price.

Google Pixel Fold

Google may finally take wraps off the long-rumored Pixel Fold smartphone. The foldable phone that’s said to take on the likes of Galaxy Z Fold may feature a 7.6-inch primary screen. It may also have a 5.8-inch cover display.

It is expected to boast a triple camera system and a few new software features. Not a while back a hands-on video of the phone was leaked (refer to the above video). The authenticity of the video is still doubtful since Google is yet to confirm it. But that’s that.

Other than this, Google may also announce a few improvements to its voice assistance and other apps.