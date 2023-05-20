Google details a plan to use AI responsibly: Here’s what it says

Artificial Intelligence has been the buzz in the tech community for a long time now. Advancements in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning have not only made our devices smarter but they have also made the software — the apps and the programs and the services that we use — significantly better. But never has the technology garnered so much attention as it has been getting since OpenAI opened its large language model (LLM)-based ChatGPT to the public. Also Read - G7 countries call to have global technical standards for AI

Opening ChatGPT to public not only started a sudden frenzy in big tech companies to release their own similar models but it also opened gateways to applications based on similar tools. Some of these tools have also raised serious concerns among the people who fear that these technologies can do more harm than good if left unchecked in the public domain. Another concern that has led to people spending sleepless nights is the fact that similar technologies have the capability to eliminate millions of jobs across the globe. The concern is so much so that leaders of the G7 nations are discussing to rein in AI, its development and its use-cases collaboratively. Also Read - Microsoft detects 156,000 business email compromise attempts daily

At a time as critical as this, Google has published a policy paper that details a plan to develop and use AI responsibly. In its paper titled “A Policy Agenda for Responsible Progress in Artificial Intelligence”, Google talks in length about a plan to use “AI boldly and responsibly”. Also Read - Meta is working on a new chip for AI: What meta plans to do with it

“Governments, the private sector, educational institutions, and other stakeholders must work together to

capitalise on AI’s benefits. To seize on the potential of AI boldly and responsibly, A policy agenda that addresses Opportunity, Responsibility, and Security will help us boldly and responsibly realize AI’s potential,” Google says in its policy paper.

Google, in its policy paper noted that the economies that embrace AI will see significant growth compared to the countries that are slower on the uptake. “Adopting AI in existing industries represents an opportunity to move up the value chain, producing more complex and valuable products and services. AI also promises to help increase

productivity despite growing demographic challenges,” Google wrote in the paper.

Furthermore, the company said that governments, the private sector, educational institutions, and other stakeholders will need to work on joint and separate strategies to enable businesses, workers, and communities to capitalize on AI’s benefits. “Governments should increase investments in fundamental AI research, studies of the

evolving future of work to help with labor transitions, and programs to ensure strong pipelines of STEM talent,” the company added.

At the same time, the company asserted the need to ‘develop and deploy AI responsibly’ as in the absence of a more balanced approach, AI could also ‘amplify societal issues’. “Tackling these challenges will again require a multi-stakeholder approach to governance,” the company added.

Google also cautioned that, “AI can both help create and help identify and track mis- and dis-information and manipulated media”.

“Our challenge is to put appropriate controls in place to prevent malicious use of AI and to work collectively to address bad actors, while maximizing the potential benefits of AI,” the company added.