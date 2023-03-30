comscore Global foldable phones market to hit 48 million units at worth $42 billion
Global foldable phones market to hit 48 million units at worth $42 billion

In 2023, the global shipments of foldable phones, including flip and fold form factors, are expected to reach 21.4 million units

The worldwide shipments for foldable phones are expected to reach 48.1 million units with a market value of $42 billion in 2027, a new report has said. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip review: The perfect Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor

In 2023, the global shipments of foldable phones, including flip and fold form factors, are expected to reach 21.4 million units, representing an increase of more than 50 percent over the 14.2 million units shipped in 2022, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).

“A 10 percent decline in ASP (average selling price) helped the market grow 75.5 percent in 2022, as foldable devices became more affordable in numerous markets. With new vendors and models joining the race this year, we expect the foldable market to be the one bright spot in 2023 with 50.5 percent growth, while the total smartphone market contracts 1.1 percent,” Anthony Scarsella, research manager, Mobile Phones at IDC said.

The report said that foldable phones remain the one positive talking point in a market that declined more than 11 percent in 2022.

The recent success and projected development of this segment indicate a healthy demand for this expanding form factor. Despite a slight drop in average selling prices (ASPs), foldables stay in the premium price segments in all regional markets.

“With the smartphone market declining over 11 per cent last year, consumers need new motivation to go out and upgrade to something that can wow them. Foldable devices currently bring that ‘wow factor’ and I believe they will continue to grab more headlines and outperform non-foldable smartphones over the next five years,” said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2023 5:37 PM IST
