Getting Scam Texts? Here’s How Circle To Search Can Help

Published By: Divya | Published: Jan 05, 2026, 05:40 PM (IST)
Scam messages have become so common that most of us barely react anymore. One day it’s a delivery issue, the next day it’s a bank alert or a payment warning. While some scam texts are easy to spot, others look convincing enough to make you pause, and that’s exactly what scammers rely on. Also Read: Google May Put AI Data Centres In Space, But Crowded Orbits Could Be A Problem
These scams are hard to catch. This is because many of them look polished and believable. Some even copy real brand language, making it difficult to tell what’s real and what isn’t. The real danger is that one tap on a fake link can lead to stolen data, drained bank accounts, or locked apps. Also Read: Gmail Features That Make Inbox Cleaner
To deal with this, Google has quietly added a useful upgrade to Circle to Search, making it easier to identify suspicious messages before you click on anything risky. Here’s how you can use it.
If you’re using an Android phone that supports Circle to Search, checking a suspicious message takes just a few seconds.
This also helps you recognise scam patterns more easily in the future.
If Circle to Search isn’t available on your device, Google Lens can do something similar, and it works on both Android and iOS.
Step 1: Take a screenshot of the suspicious message
Step 2: Open the Google app and tap the Lens icon
Step 3: Select the screenshot
Lens will scan the message and flag potential scam indicators, along with suggestions on what to do next.
