Garmin launches Instinct 2 series smartwatches in India: Check details

Garmin launches Instinct 2 series smartwatches in India: Check price, specs

Garmin today launched the new smartwatch series -- 'Instinct 2', which includes Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar - Tactical Edition, in India.

Highlights

  • Garmin has launched the Instinct 2 series smartwatches in India.
  • The Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series starts at Rs 33,490 in India.
  • The Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series will go on sale starting May 25.
Garmin Smartwatch

Image: Garmin

Garmin today launched the new smartwatch series dubbed as the Garmin Instinct 2 series in India. The Garmin Instinct 2 series includes two models — the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar and the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition. Both these smartwatches are equipped with features like water resistance up to 10ATM and a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens, and the solar charging capability among others.

“Designed for sports and outdoor enthusiasts, these solar-powered, military-standard smartwatches combine rugged durability with a sleek design. With an easy-to-read display, infinite battery life, and advanced features, they empower adventurers to conquer new horizons,” Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia & India, said in a statement.

Garmin Instinct 2 series smartwatch pricing and availability

The newly launched Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series starts at Rs 33,490 and it goes all the way up to Rs 50,490 for the top variant. It will be available for starting May 25 via online channels, which includes Amazon, Tata Luxury and Tata CLiQ and offline channel, which includes Garmin Brand Stores, Helios, Just in Time and all leading Watch Retailers.

Product Price 
Instinct 2X, Solar, Graphite, SEA Rs 50,490
Instinct 2X, Solar, Tactical Edition, Black, SEA Rs 55,990
Instinct 2, Graphite, SEA Rs 33,490
Instinct 2S, Graphite, SEA Rs 33,490
Instinct 2, Camo Edition, Graphite Camo, SEA Rs 39,490
Instinct 2S, Deep Orchid, SEA Rs 33,490
Instinct 2S, Poppy, SEA Rs 33,490
Instinct 2, Solar, Graphite, SEA Rs 44,990
Instinct 2, Solar, Tidal Blue, SEA Rs 44,990
Instinct 2S, Solar, Graphite, SEA Rs 44,990
Instinct 2S, Solar, Neo Tropic, SEA Rs 44,990
Instinct 2, Solar, Tactical Edition, Black, SEA Rs 50,490
Instinct 2, Solar, Tactical Edition, Coyote Tan, SEA Rs 50,490

Garmin Instinct 2 series smartwatch features and specifications

As far as features are concerned, the Garmin Instinct 2 series smartwatch is equipped with features such as water resistance and a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens, the solar charging capability provides unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode, perfect for prolonged adventures.

The Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch edition features a built-in LED flashlight that offers adjustable intensities, while the Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical edition features a multi-LED flashlight that offers both white and dedicated green illumination options. The inclusion of green light is particularly beneficial as it helps users maintain their natural night vision during night operations.

Moreover, both the smartwatches in the Garmin Instinct 2 series come with features such as heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep tracking, and more for users to track their health and fitness goals.

The Instinct 2X Solar introduces a new activity called ‘Obstacle Course Racing’. With the Obstacle Course Racing feature, athletes can accurately track and analyse their performance during challenging courses and provide comprehensive data.

The Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition also offers specialised tactical features such as night vision compatibility, stealth mode, and Jumpmaster mode for parachute activities, the company said.

  • Published Date: May 25, 2023 4:16 PM IST
