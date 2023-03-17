comscore Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 18, 2023: Check here
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 18, 2023: Check here

The first five hundred players to claim the active redeem codes for Friday will be able to win rewards and in-game items.

Highlights

  • The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday are live.
  • Players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate.
  • A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 18, 2023: Check here

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 17 March 2023, are present on the official redemption website of the game – reward.ff.garena.com. Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. The codes will remain active for the next twenty-four hours and new redeem codes will be available on the website after the given time period. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. The first five hundred players to claim the active redeem codes for Friday will be able to win rewards and in-game items. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, March 15: Get weapons, diamonds, more

Here is the list of all the active codes for March 17, 2023:

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

A step-by-step process for redeeming the FF Max codes successfully:

1. First, visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game at reward.ff.garena.com

2. Second, Sign in using Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

3. Now you would be directed to valid redeem code(s)

4. Finally, copy the 12-character redeem code and paste it in the text box.

5. A dialogue box will be displayed on the screen.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2023 11:29 AM IST
