Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 16 March 2023: Win weapons, diamonds, more

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 16 March 2023, are present on the official redemption website of the game – reward.ff.garena.com. By redeeming codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. The codes will remain active for the next twenty-four hours and new redeem codes will be available on the website after the given time period. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. The first five hundred players to claim the active redeem codes for Thursday will be able to win rewards and in-game items.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, list for 16 March 2023:

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

ZRJAPH294KV5

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

A step-by-step process for redeeming the FF Max codes successfully:

1. First, visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game at reward.ff.garena.com

2. Second, Sign in using Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

3. Now you would be directed to valid redeem code(s)

4. Finally, copy the 12-character redeem code and paste it in the text box.

5. A dialogue box will be displayed on the screen.