Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 16 March 2023: Win weapons, diamonds, more

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 16 March 2023, are present on the official redemption website of the game – reward.ff.garena.com. By redeeming codes, players will have a chance to win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute using daily redeem codes. The codes will remain active for the next twenty-four hours and new redeem codes will be available on the website after the given time period. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. The first five hundred players to claim the active redeem codes for Thursday will be able to win rewards and in-game items.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, list for 16 March 2023:
FF11NJN5YS3E
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
W0JJAFV3TU5E
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF10GCGXRNHY
SARG886AV5GR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF119MB3PFA5
FF11DAKX4WHV
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF11WFNPP956
ZYPPXWRWIAHD
FF10617KGUF9
MCPTFNXZF4TA
FF11HHGCGK3B
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
ZRJAPH294KV5
B6IYCTNH4PV3
X99TK56XDJ4X
A step-by-step process for redeeming the FF Max codes successfully:
1. First, visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game at reward.ff.garena.com
2. Second, Sign in using Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
3. Now you would be directed to valid redeem code(s)
4. Finally, copy the 12-character redeem code and paste it in the text box.
5. A dialogue box will be displayed on the screen.