G20 Summit update: India is gearing up to hold the G20 summit on September 9 and September 10. This summit of a group of 19 nations and the European Union will be marked by the presence of many world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In addition to this, more than 10,000 delegates are expected to attend this summit. Considering the magnanimity of this event, the government is leaving no stone unturned for the safety and security of the guests. Security arrangements have been put in place and many restrictions have been placed on the movement of the general public in and around the event venue and hotels housing guests.

These restrictions are also applicable to delivery persons and will affect commercial delivery services from September 8 to September 10. Since food delivery agents can also create challenges, the government has decided to ban online deliveries. However, some people are misinterpreting this restriction as a lockdown, which is not true.

Commercial deliveries and cloud kitchens will be shut for three days in the NDMC area in Delhi during the summit. Deliveries from quick commerce companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and Zepto, among others, will be prohibited during this time. In addition to this, deliveries from e-commerce companies such as Flipkart and Amazon will also be banned.

“We can’t allow cloud kitchen and food delivery services. Internet delivery companies such as Amazon and Flipkart will also not be allowed to operate in the controlled zone,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), SS Yadav, said during a press conference.

However, the delivery of medicines and other essential items will be allowed in the NDMC area. “All essential services won’t be affected. We will allow medical services which include movement of ambulances, pathology lab services, sample collection, etc. Even postal services are allowed,” SS Yadav said.

Delhi Police has further clarified that there is no lockdown in Delhi and has asked the residents not to panic. “It is once again reiterated that although commercial activities remain banned on 8 to 10 Sep. but all essential services such as Mother Dairy/Safal booths, medical shops, hospitals etc. will remain functional in New Delhi area,” Delhi Police said via an X post.