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Free Fire redeem codes today, April 18: Full list and how to claim free items

Garena has released new Free Fire redeem codes for April 18, 2026. Here’s the full list and how to claim your rewards.

Edited By: Shubham Arora | Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Apr 18, 2026, 09:31 AM (IST)

Free Fire Max

photo icon Free Fire players can use today’s redeem codes to unlock in-game rewards

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Free Fire players logging in on April 18, 2026, have a fresh set of redeem codes to try. These codes are something Garena rolls out regularly, and they’re an easy way to grab a few in-game items without spending diamonds. The rewards aren’t always big, but if you keep checking in and redeeming them, they do add up over time. news Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes 16 April 2026: Win premium bundles without spending diamonds

What you get from each code isn’t fixed either. Some codes unlock weapon skins or vouchers, while others may give character items or simple cosmetic rewards. There’s no fixed pattern here, which is why two players using the same code can sometimes end up with different results depending on region or availability. news Also Read: Garena Free Fire April 15 codes list: Get access to rare outfits, gun skins and exciting bonus rewards today

Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 18, 2026

Here’s today’s list. It’s better to copy and paste rather than typing manually: news Also Read: Latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes today 14 April 2026: Are you missing free diamonds, vouchers and rare items now?

  • FM6N1B8V3C4X
  • FU1I5O3P7A9S
  • H8YC4TN6VKQ9
  • F7F9A3B2K6G8
  • UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  • FT4E9Y5U1I3O
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • FA3S7D5F1G9H
  • FZ5X1C7V9B2N
  • FK3J9H5G1F7D
  • 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  • FE2R8T6Y4U1I
  • FP9O1I5U3Y2T
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  • 4N8M2XL9R1G3
  • FFR4G3HM5YJN
  • FF6YH3BFD7VT
  • S9QK2L6VP3MR

Some of these may already be close to their usage limit, so it’s normal if a few don’t work. Trying multiple codes usually helps.

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes

If you haven’t done it in a while, here’s the process:

  1. Go to reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Sign in using your linked account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, or X)
  3. Paste one code into the redemption box
  4. Confirm and wait for the result

If the code is accepted, the reward is sent to your in-game mailbox. Sometimes it appears almost instantly, but in some cases it can take a few hours.

A Few Things to Keep in Mind

Each code works only once per account and is often region-specific. If a code doesn’t work, it usually means it has expired or reached its limit.

Redeem codes aren’t meant to replace purchases, but they do give players a small bonus if used regularly. Over time, that does make a difference.

FAQs

Q1. Why did my code stop working suddenly?

Probably expired, or too many people already used it.

Q2. Can I use these codes later?

Unlikely. If it doesn’t work now, it probably won’t later either.

Q3. Do all players get the same rewards?

Not always. Two people can use the same code and get different stuff.

Q4. Can I redeem codes without logging in?

No, you’ll have to log in first.

Q5. Is there a limit to how many codes I can try?

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You can try as many as you want, just can’t reuse the same one twice.