Foxconn’s New Women-Led iPhone Plant Near Bengaluru Employs 30,000 Workers in Less Than a Year: Report

India is running toward its ambition of upscaling its global manufacturing hub and one of the most essential events in this regard has been the setting up of Foxconn’s newest iPhone assembly plant near Bengaluru. As per the report, the Taiwanese manufacturing giant has not just built entire ecosystem, but is also generating lots of employment for Indians with its growing role in smartphone production. The tech giant has hired nearly 30,000 workers in less than a year in its Bengaluru facility.

Mass Hiring at Foxconn

Foxconn has set up a large scale iPhone production facility in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. Reportedly, the company hired more than 30,000 workers within eight to nine months, signaling its growth in fastest industrial scale-up in India. This hiring showcases Apple’s and its suppliers urgency in setting and expanding its capacity outside China.

Not only this, the recruitment on this large scale suggests that company has full confidence in India’s ability to support mass manufacturing operations.

Women-Led iPhone Plant

One of the most noticeable and talked-about aspects of this iPhone facility in Bengaluru is its workforce. Foxconn has hired around 80% of women in its facility for its business operations in India. These women fall within the age limit of 19-24 age groups, with some of them entering the employment for the first time in their lives.

The report further states that with this level of expansion, the manufacturing site will become the largest single location employing women worker in India.

Trial Run Started Earlier This Year

To recall, Foxconn began its trial production earlier this year and has now started assembling Apple’s upcoming high-end iPhone models. A large part of the devices produced inside the facility are shipped overseas with an aim of building India’s position as a global export manufacturing base rather than just being domestic assembly. At full capacity, the plant could employ up to 50,000 people and host multiple iPhone assembly lines.

Township-Style Campus and Competitive Pay

Foxconn is not just building a manufacturing site, but is also focusing on building it as a self-contained township. Under this township, the tech giant has housing facility, healthcare, education, and recreational facilities. Women employees in this facility receive free accommodation along with subsidized meals. In addition, they are also given structured training before joining the production cycles.