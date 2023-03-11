comscore Fortnite drops support for Windows 7 and 8 computers: All you need to know
Fortnite drops support for Windows 7 and 8 computers: All you need to know

Fortnite players will now require Windows 10 or higher to play the game's latest season -- Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2.

  • Fortnite will no longer support Windows 7 and 8.
  • Fortnite players will now require Windows 10 or higher.
  • 'Fortnite Status' shared the information on Twitter.
Fortnite drops support for Windows 7 and 8 computers: All you need to know (Image: Epic Games)

Fortnite players will now require Windows 10 or higher to play the game’s latest season — “Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2”, which launched on Friday. As a result, Fortnite will no longer support Windows 7 and 8. Also Read - Fortnite battle royale to soon get first-person mode

‘Fortnite Status’ shared the information on Twitter, saying: “As previously announced, starting with Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2, players will be required to use Windows 10 or higher in order to continue playing Fortnite natively on PC in an officially supported manner. Windows 7 and 8 will be officially unsupported in Fortnite”. Also Read - Epic Games launches Postparty app for sharing Fortnite game clips

It further mentioned that players who are not able to upgrade can use NVIDIA GeForce NOW as an alternative to continue playing Fortnite on their current Windows 7 or 8 PC, reports IANS. Also Read - Fortnite on iOS, Google Play will not be available to players under 18

“For players unable to upgrade, NVIDIA GeForce NOW is an available alternative so you can continue playing Fortnite via streaming on your current Windows 7 or Windows 8 PC,” the company said.

Last month, video game developer Epic Games launched a new mobile app called “Postparty”, allowing users to capture clips of Fortnite gameplay on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. With this, users can then watch and share the clips to social media, and can also save the clips to their mobile devices.

Fortnite players may be able to engage themselves even further into the game’s world in the coming season, as the game is likely to introduce a first-person mode. According to reliable Fortnite source HypeX, the mode will be included as a part of the upcoming season of the game.

“Fortnite’s First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON,” it tweeted.

However, the new mode’s integration into the gameplay is unknown, but it is expected to keep players in first-person mode throughout the game. There are already a number of guns that offer a first-person view when aiming down the sights; however, a fully-fledged first-person mode would greatly enhance the game.

  • Published Date: March 11, 2023 3:00 PM IST
