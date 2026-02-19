Epstein Files Row: Bill Gates skips AI Impact Summit 2026, Keynote cancelled

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 began in New Delhi, and with it began the arrival of some of the big tech names worldwide. Nevertheless, one major name that’s missing from the event is Bill Gates. Amid the controversy of the Epstein Files in the United States and Bill Gates’ name featured with Jeffrey Epstein, the Bill & Melinda Foundation confirmed that he will not be delivering the keynote address as earlier expected.

Why Bill Gates Withdrew from the AI Summit

The official statement came from The Gates Foundation after having an internal discussion. The reason for this decision came with a goal to ensure that the focus of the summit remains on artificial intelligence and policy discussions, rather than on controversy. Reportedly, Gate’s name appeared in recently released investigation files connected to Jeffrey Epstein, nevertheless, Bill Gates denied all the allegations mentioned in the documents.

Bill Gates said that the claims are false and he expresses great regret over past meetings with Epstein. As per Gates, the meetings were strictly related to philanthropy and global health fund raising. A spokesperson from Microsoft also said that being named in the files does not imply that Bill Gates was involved in any wrongdoings.

Who Will Represent the Gates Foundation

Instead of Bill Gates, Ankur Vora will represent Microsoft foundation at the summit. He leads the Africa and India operations for the tech giant. The foundation confirmed that it remains committed to its work in India, especially focusing on health and development projects.

In a previous update, Bill Gates name briefly disappeared from the summit’s official speaker list, which brought about speculation that he will not be attending the event. However, it later appeared on the agenda before the final confirmation that he would not speak.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is a 6-day event, focusing on artificial intelligence. This is the fourth edition of the event, taking place in India. Earlier, the summit was held in the United Kingdom, Korea, and France.

Government sources indicated that the priority is to keep attention on AI discussions. Organisers want the summit to highlight technology, research, and global cooperation. Despite the controversy, the Gates Foundation confirmed that its work in India will continue. The summit proceeds with global participation and strong focus on artificial intelligence initiatives.