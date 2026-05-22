Epic Games Store users can claim these two PC games for free till May 28

Epic Games is continuing its Mega Sale 2026 event with another set of free games for PC users. The sale kicked off last week with mystery titles like Sunderfolk and The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition. Now, the platform has refreshed the lineup with two new titles that users can claim without paying anything. Also Read: Fortnite is back on iPhone, iPad after years-long fight between Apple and Epic Games

These games will remain available for free until May 28 at 8:30 PM IST. After that, Epic Games Store will replace them with two more mystery games as part of the ongoing event. Also Read: Epic Games Mega Sale 2026 begins: Grab these two free games before May 21

Down in Bermuda available for free

The first free title this week is Down in Bermuda. The game is normally priced at Rs 469 on the Epic Games Store. Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy worth Rs 3,999 is free on Epic Games Store: How to claim

Down in Bermuda is an indie puzzle adventure game where players take on the role of an aviator stranded inside the mysterious Bermuda region for several years. The game revolves around solving puzzles, exploring different islands, finding hidden objects, and slowly uncovering the mystery surrounding Bermuda.

The game features colourful visuals and light puzzle-solving mechanics, making it more focused on exploration rather than combat.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered also free this week

Epic Games Store is also giving away Tomb Raider I-III Remastered for free during this week’s offer.

The collection is usually priced at Rs 1,069 and includes the first three classic Tomb Raider games along with expansions and secret levels. The remastered version brings updated visuals while still allowing players to switch back to the original look if they want the older experience.

The bundle includes adventures featuring Lara Croft across different locations, puzzles, platforming sections, and combat sequences from the original trilogy.

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How to claim the free games

Head to the Epic Games Store website or open the launcher on your PC. Sign in with your Epic Games account. Head to the “Free Games” section on the homepage. Open the pages for Down in Bermuda and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. Click on the “Get” option for both titles. Complete the checkout process. The final amount will show as zero. Once claimed, the games will stay permanently in your Epic Games library.

The Mega Sale 2026 event is also offering discounts on several PC titles alongside these weekly giveaways.