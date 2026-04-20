PF plays an important role in a salaried employee’s life in India. Under this system, both employee and employer contribute a fixed percentage of the employee’s salary every month. The full form of PF is Provident Fund, managed by the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). White PF has an essential role in our savings system. There are still many people in India who don’t know the rules and regulations regarding withdrawing PF from their account. Also Read: UAN activation now only on UMANG app: Here’s how to do it

Let’s understand the rules and regulations behind PF Also Read: EPFO Member Portal login guide: How to check PF balance and download passbook

KYC Compulsory

The first thing to keep in mind is the KYC. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made the KYC verifications compulsory for smooth PF withdrawal and transfer. If your KYC is not updated, then most likely your PF withdrawal request will get delayed or rejected. Also Read: EPF Withdrawal Via UPI May Start Soon: What Subscribers Need To Know

In other cases, users can face issues if their bank account, PAN, or Aadhaar card is not linked with their UAN. To link all these official documents, the process is completely online and easy to follow without visiting any physical office.

Importance of EPFO KYC

EPFO KYC is mandatory and important not just for PF withdrawal, but also in several other cases like job change transfer, tax-related compliance, and more. The KYC linking ensures that your Provident Fund account is correctly verified and linked with your identity and bank details. As soon as it is updated, PF transactions become faster and more secure.

Step By Step Guide on How to do EPFO KYC Online

Step 1: The first step is to head straight to the official EPFO Member e-Sewa poral on your smartphone or from computer browser.

Step 2: Now you have to log in via your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Step 3: After login, you will see your member dashboard in front of your screen.

Step 4: The next step is to go to the KYC section and click on Manage tab.

Step 5:From the dropdown menu, select the KYC option. Under this section, you can update all identity and bank related details.

Step 6: Click on the Bank option and enter your bank account number and IFSC code carefully. The details should be accurate and match your bank records.

Step 7: Once bank details are entered, enter an OTP that sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Submit the request for verification.

Step 8: Click on the PAN option and enter your PAN number. You have to verify it by using an OTP. This is a mandatory compliance step for PF withdrawal.

Step 9: Once you submit the request, the status will be shown as Pending with Employer for digital signing. This means your request has been sent to your company.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Step 10: Once your employer approves the request, your KYC will be successfully updated in the EPFO system.