Elon Musk’s Grok AI is in the middle of controversy after reports raised serious concerns about privacy and safety. The AI platform has been generating sexualized images of individuals, especially women, even when consent was clearly denied. Several regulators from worldwide started examining whether Grok is safe or not and can also prevent misuse. Elon Musk also gave a statement that the platform is now safe, and they have taken several measures to protect individuals. Nevertheless, a new report has been coming to the forefront where the platform is tested, and it once again generated sexualized images in certain cases.

Grok AI Once Again Generating Sexualized Images

Reportedly, multiple tests have been conducted on the Grok to check whether or not the platform is generating sexualized images. Under these tests, users uploaded photos of real people and clearly stated that consent is not given. Despite this, Grok produced sexualized images in various cases. The issue is persistent event after the tech giant clarified and gave statement that they have added new restrictions to prevent such behavior.

In another tests, the number of sexualized image generation was dropped, however, the chatbot still allowed some of the images to be generated in explicit manner. The issue is still unclear whether the change was due to system updates or random behavior. Not only this, in some cases, Grok continued generating images when it was clearly mentioned that the person whose image is given is in stress and emotionally vulnerable.

Grok AI vs Other Chatbots

The same tests were conducted on other platforms, including ChatGPT from OpenAI, Gemini, and Meta. However, all these platforms rejected to generate such images. Their system responded and mentioned strict warnings about consent, privacy, and security. In addition, the platforms also responded saying its unethical to generate these images. They exactly stated that modifying someone’s image without permission is strictly not allowed and it can cause harm.

This difference between Grok AI and other AI platform has put Elon Musk’s AL chatbot into closer scrutiny. Grok appears less consistent in enforcing privacy and security. There’s no official statement from Elon Musk or the company.

Legal and Regulatory Action Begins

Regulators in several countries, like United States, have asked for details on how Grok prevents non-consensual content. California’s attorney general has also asked the company to take action related to explicit image generation.

