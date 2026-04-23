Elon Musk says AI could make GTA 6-like games, Take-Two CEO reacts

The conversation around AI and game development has picked up again, this time after Elon Musk reacted to a claim that AI could eventually create games like Grand Theft Auto VI in minutes. The comment came during an online exchange earlier this year and quickly caught attention. Also Read: GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 face outage as Rockstar services go down

Now, Strauss Zelnick, the head of Take-Two Interactive, has shared his response, offering a different take on how AI fits into the gaming industry. Also Read: Will GTA 6 release be delayed as Rockstar Games hit by data breach?

What Elon Musk said

The conversation started when an AI tech executive suggested that there is a chance AI could allow users to “generate your own GTA 6” in just a few minutes. Musk responded to that idea with a simple agreement, which was enough to spark wider discussion. Also Read: GTA 6 Online launch timeline leaked: Here’s when multiplayer mode arrives

The claim itself is based on how quickly AI tools are improving, especially in areas like content generation and automation. The idea is that game creation could become much faster in the future.

Take-Two CEO’s response

Speaking at an event, Zelnick responded to the claim and said, “If AI were going to take anyone’s job, wouldn’t it take his job?” He also highlighted Musk’s own involvement with AI and the resources he has access to, suggesting that the conversation around AI replacing creative work is not as simple as it sounds.

At the same time, the response from Strauss Zelnick didn’t completely dismiss AI. It just made it clear that building something at that scale isn’t as simple as generating content quickly.

Can AI really make games like GTA?

AI tools have improved a lot in recent years. They can already generate text, images, and even basic game environments. But building something on the scale of GTA is very different.

Games like GTA take years to put together. There’s writing, design, voice acting, world-building, testing, and a lot more that goes into it. These are still areas where human involvement matters a lot.

AI can definitely make some parts of development faster, but building an entire game like that is a very different thing altogether.

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Where the conversation is heading

Most developers are looking at AI as something that can help with certain tasks, not replace the whole process. At the same time, these conversations aren’t going away anytime soon. As AI keeps improving, more claims like this will keep coming up. Whether it actually gets to that point is something that will take time, but for now, making a game still depends heavily on people and the work they put into it. That said, the much-awaited GTA 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.