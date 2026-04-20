Dell 15 (2026) launched in India with AI features: Check price, specs and features

Dell has launched the Dell 15 (2026) in India, adding a new option for those looking for a reliable laptop for day-to-day tasks. It falls within the Rs 70,000 price segment and features an Ultra 7 processor and AI capabilities. This one clearly targets students, working professionals, and anyone who just wants a machine that handles daily tasks without overcomplicating things. Also Read: ASUS Zenbook S14, DUO, A14 launched with AI-focused chips: Check price and specs here

If you are planning to get a new laptop without spending huge amount, then you must check the specifications and price. Know everything about the latest Dell 15. Also Read: 7 Best Affordable Laptops Under Rs 35000 For Students And Professionals

Dell 15 (2026) specifications and features

The latest Dell 15 laptop comes with Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 processor options, along with integrated Intel Arc graphics. You can configure it with up to 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. Dell is also focusing on AI features, thanks to the built-in NPU on these chips. There’s even a dedicated Copilot key, which gives quick access to AI features inside Windows 11.

It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare coating and decent brightness. The laptop also includes features like a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, optional backlit keys, and a large touchpad with gesture support. There’s also a basic 720p webcam with microphones, which should be fine for video calls.

The Dell 15 (2026) packs a 41Wh battery with fast charging support. In terms of ports, you get a mix of USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and a headphone jack, so no major compromises there. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

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Dell 15 price and availability in India

Dell 15 starts at Rs 69,999 in India. However, you can also get a cashback of up to Rs 5000 on selected banks’ credit card EMIs. Moreover, you can also get no-cost EMI plans for 3, 6, 9, and 12 months for all banks credit cards and selected banks debit cards. You can get it from Dell.com, DES, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. You can find it in two colour options — Carbon Black and Platinum Silver.