CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch Chennai vs Kolkata T20 match on mobile, TV

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 live: Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in today’s IPL 2026 match, and both teams are still trying to get things in place this season. CSK have at least managed to register a win after a slow start, while KKR are still looking for a proper run of results. Also Read: SRH vs RR live streaming info, IPL 2026: When, where, how to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match

If you’re planning to watch the match, it’s available on both TV and online, so you can just go with whatever is easier for you. Also Read: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 match

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 match time and venue

The CSK vs KKR match is scheduled for today, April 14. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Also Read: CSK vs DC IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch Chennai vs Delhi on mobile

The game will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which usually gives CSK an advantage at home.

How to watch CSK vs KKR match live on mobile

If you’re watching on your phone, you can stream the match on JioHotstar.

Just open the app or website, sign in, and start watching. It works across Android and iOS, and you can switch languages if needed.

It’s better to be on a stable connection, especially if you don’t want buffering in the middle of the match.

How to watch CSK vs KKR IPL match on smart TV

If you’d rather watch it on a bigger screen, you can use the JioHotstar app on a smart TV.

Most TVs support it, so you can install the app, log in, and watch the match without needing anything else. Another option is casting the match from your phone if your TV supports it. That way, you don’t have to rely on a set-top box.

CSK vs KKR IPL match TV telecast details

For those watching on TV, the match will be available on the Star Sports network.

You can select the channel based on your language preference. The coverage usually begins before the match with pre-match discussions.

What to keep in mind

There is nothing new in terms of where the match is being shown. The same platforms are continuing for IPL 2026.

If you are watching online, just make sure your subscription is active. Once that is sorted, you can switch between mobile, laptop, or TV without much trouble.

FAQs

Q1. Where can I watch CSK vs KKR live on my phone?

Ans: You can stream the match on JioHotstar app or website.

Q2. Will CSK vs KKR be available on TV?

Ans: Yes, it will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

Q3. What time does the CSK vs KKR match start?

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Ans: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM.