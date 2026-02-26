Creators deserve fair pay from platforms, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The conversation about revenue sharing between digital platforms and content creators is now out in the open. At the DNPA Conclave 2026 in Delhi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made it clear that platforms must ensure a fair share of revenue for those who actually create the content. And if that balance doesn’t happen voluntarily, the government may step in with a legal framework.

He had a direct message to platforms. Vaishnaw pointed out that platforms benefit massively from content created by others, whether it’s news organisations, independent creators, influencers, professors or researchers. But the revenue equation, he suggested, isn’t equal. This isn’t just about money. It’s about intellectual property and ownership. If original content isn’t respected, the system eventually weakens.

The larger hint here? India may not hesitate to look at global models where platforms are required to compensate publishers for using their content.

Interestingly, the minister didn’t limit the discussion to revenue alone. Society runs on trust, trust in institutions, media, and governance. Vaishnaw stressed that using someone’s face, voice, or identity without permission must not be normalised.

Responsibility Can’t Be Optional

The minister also questioned the long-standing idea that platforms are merely “neutral intermediaries.” The internet has evolved. Platforms are now powerful media channels. And with that influence comes responsibility.

He flagged concerns around child safety, algorithm-driven amplification of fake content, and coordinated disinformation campaigns. The tone wasn’t aggressive, but it was firm. Fix it voluntarily. Or policy may define the rules.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What does it mean? For publishers and creators who have long argued that digital economics are tilted in favour of platforms, this felt like a strong endorsement. The DNPA Conclave, themed around building a resilient digital future, became a space for something bigger, a reset conversation.