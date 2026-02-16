Claude maker Anthropic opens first office in India: Check location, key information, and partnerships

AI giant Anthropic has officially opened its first office in India, choosing Bengaluru as its base. It shows the company’s growing focus on the Indian market, which has quickly become one of the largest user bases for its Claude AI platform. It comes at a time when India is witnessing the AI Impact Summit 2026. For Anthropic, setting up a local office is less about visibility and more about building deeper connections with developers, enterprises, and institutions. Also Read: ‘Patil Effect’ and now Ghose: How Anthropic is building an Indian powerhouse to disrupt Big Tech

Irina Ghose, Managing Director for Anthropic India, summed it up by saying, “India represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises.” Also Read: Wall Street's new nightmare? This Indian brain triggered a market Tsunami: What is the 'Patil Effect'?

Why India matters to Anthropic

According to the company, India is now its second-largest market for Claude.ai. What stands out is how developers here are using AI, nearly half of the usage is linked to technical tasks such as building applications, upgrading legacy systems, and deploying production-ready software. Also Read: Anthropic AI safety chief steps down, raises concerns about AI future

Ghose also highlighted India’s strong digital infrastructure and talent pool as key reasons behind the expansion. The Bengaluru office is expected to act as a hub for collaborations while supporting the country’s fast-growing AI ecosystem. Anthropic noted that its India revenue run-rate has doubled since it first announced expansion plans in October 2025.

Anthropic partnerships in India

Alongside the office launch, Anthropic has announced several partnerships spanning enterprise, fintech, education, and agriculture. Companies such as Air India, CRED, Cognizant, Razorpay, and Emergent are already working with Claude to improve software development, modernise systems, and speed up product delivery.

The company is also teaming up with nonprofits like Pratham and Central Square Foundation to explore AI-powered learning tools, including virtual lab partners and exam preparation support for underserved communities.

In agriculture and legal sectors, Anthropic is collaborating with Karya and the Collective Intelligence Project, supported by experts from organisations such as Digital Green and Adalat AI, to develop evaluations tailored for local needs.