ChatGPT users in India can now find flights directly using Skyscanner

Flight search usually means jumping between apps, checking prices again and again, and trying different dates just to see what works. That process is now changing a bit. Skyscanner has brought its flight search tool inside ChatGPT, and it is now available for users in India. Also Read: Infosys adds OpenAI tools to help businesses automate workflows

Instead of going through filters and multiple pages, you can now just type what you’re looking for in a chat and get results there itself. It feels less like a search tool and more like asking someone to find flights for you. Also Read: AI in hospitals? OpenAI launches ChatGPT for clinicians

How it works

To start using it, you need to install the Skyscanner app from the ChatGPT app store. Once that’s done, you can type something like “@skyscanner find me the cheapest flight from New Delhi to Japan in August.” Also Read: OpenAI targets massive AI expansion: Plans 30GW computing power by 2030

The chatbot then shows flight options within the same chat. You’ll see prices, routes, and timings without having to open another app or website.

If you want to change something, like dates or departure city, you don’t have to start over. You can just type another message and it updates the results.

What you can do here

The main thing here is convenience. You can compare flights, check different options, and tweak your search in one place.

Let’s say the prices look high, you can just ask for cheaper dates. Or if a route doesn’t work, you can try another airport. It all happens in the same chat without resetting everything.

The results come from Skyscanner’s existing system, so the pricing and flight options are similar to what you would normally see on its platform.

Why this feels different

Most flight searches usually work the same way. You enter your details, try a few filters, change dates a couple of times, and keep going till something fits.

Here, the process is more flexible. You type what you want, adjust it as you go, and the results change accordingly. It cuts down some of the steps that usually slow things down.

Skyscanner has also said it is working on using AI in other parts of travel planning, so this may not be limited to flights going forward.

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Availability

The feature is available through the ChatGPT app store and works for users in India as well. Once installed, you can access it directly in the chat. The data and pricing are the same as before, only the way you search has changed.