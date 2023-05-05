Anxious about phone battery? You may be suffering from 'NoMoPhobia'

Three out of four people in India have NoMoPhobia, the fear of being detached from their smartphone, a joint report by global smart device brand Oppo and Counterpoint Research said on Friday. About 72 percent of smartphone users in India experience low battery anxiety at a battery level of 20 percent or lower, while 65 percent of smartphone users go through emotional discomforts, such as feeling worried, anxious, disconnected, helpless, fear of missing out, nervous, and unsafe in case of smartphone battery drainage, according to the report. If you belong to either category, you may be suffering from NoMoPhobia.

The report, titled ‘NoMoPhobia: Low Battery Anxiety Consumer Study’, delved into the consumer mindset to understand how dying batteries have become a major trigger for this phobia. The report highlighted that 46 percent of users charge their phones two times a day, while 87 percent of users are hooked to their phone while it is charging. According to the report, 82 percent of male users feel more anxious compared to 74 percent of female users when their phone battery is low. 60 percent of users are likely to replace their phone for better battery performance, but 92.5 percent switch to power-saving mode on their phone to make the battery last longer. 40 percent use their phone as their first and last thing in a day, the report said.

There are more insights in the report. According to the report, 42 percent of respondents use smartphones most for entertainment, where social media is at the top, 65 percent of users sacrifice phone usage to conserve battery while 82 percent limit their social media usage.

“Oppo prides itself on its Technology Innovation, and we constantly rely on studies to understand consumer needs. Our mission is to create products and experiences that bring lasting value and kindness to the world. This study offers valuable insights into the nuances of NOMOPHOBIA, which will help Oppo deliver solutions that address these articulated needs and concerns,” said Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer of Oppo India, while commenting on the release of the report.

Counterpoint Research’s Research Director Tarun Pathak said that smartphones have become our personal universes that enable us to stay connected, personally and professionally, and also for entertainment. “Consequently, many of us have developed a phobia of being without our phones. As a result, people often feel anxious at the thought of running out of battery and being unable to use their phones,” he commented. “The feeling of low battery anxiety is higher among the working age group of 31 to 40 years followed by the age group of 25 to 30 years,” Pathak added.