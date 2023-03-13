comscore Blaupunkt launches a new gaming soundbar in India: Price, specifications
Blaupunkt launches new gaming soundbar in India at Rs 1,899

German consumer electronics giant Blaupunkt on Monday launched a new gaming soundbar — “SBA25” in India. Priced at Rs 1,899, the new soundbar comes available in black colour and is available to purchase online.

Blaupunkt gaming soundbar features

The SBA25 gaming soundbar boasts 25 Watt that delivers a power-packed package of thumping bass and crisp audio for gamers, said the company.

Moreover, it also offers deep bass, pristine high and mid frequencies produced by Dual Passive Radiators.

The speakers on the soundbar are positioned towards the players and are flat while in use, enhancing immersion and the quality of the overall experience for the players.

The soundbar comes packed with a massive 2000mAh battery with TurboVolt charging that provides hours of playtime.

Further, the company mentioned that the build quality and reliability of the product are of the highest order.

In addition, each speaker of the soundbar comes surrounded by dynamic RGB lights that pulse and throb to produce the ideal ambience.

The soundbar comes with the latest version of Bluetooth that covers a wide range, also the SBA25 gaming comes loaded with AUX IN, USB IN, Bluetooth, FM and TWS.

–IANS

  • Published Date: March 13, 2023 5:36 PM IST
