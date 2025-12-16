BHIM Launches ‘Garv Se Swadeshi’ Campaign in India: Earn Up to Rs 300 Cashback on Daily UPI Payments

India’s digital payment system is continuing to evolve at high-speed, with platforms coming up with several campaigns and plans to enhance user experiences. In this regard, BHMI, India’s homegrown, UPI-based digital payment app developed by National Payments Corporation of India has launched a campaign named ‘Garv Se Swadeshi.’ The campaign is launched to celebrate app’s decade long presence and encouraging first timers to adop to digital payment infrastructure in country.

BHIM’s ‘Garv Se Swadeshi’ Campaign Launched

The newly launched ‘Garv Se Swadeshi’ campaign by BHMI UPI app focuses on promoting a secure and reliable India payment platform. As part of the introductory offer, the app is also offering a flat Rs 20 cashback when users make a transaction of Rs 20 or more using the app.

This limited-time offer is designed to bring more and more users on the platform and help them take their first steps into cashless payments.

Benefits

Not only this, BHMI users can also earn cashback of up to Rs 300 every month by using the app for common everyday transactions. These transactions include several basic essentials, including grocery purchase, mobile recharge, electricity and gas bill payments. You can also make fuel expenses too. Additionally, this also includes bus or Metro tickets too.

New Features Added to the BHIM App

The company has also updated its app and brought several new features that are user-friendly and also improves the overall payment management system on the app. The app now has features such as Split Expenses, allowing people to divide bills among friends and family.

The Family Mode feature on the app manages multiple users under one setup. The app also introduced Spend Analytics feature on its platform, offering clear view of the monthly expenses. To highlight pending tasks, users will also have an Action Needed section.

UPI Circle and Language Support

One of the standout additions in BHMI UPI app is the UPI Circle Delegation feature. This update allows users to authorize payments from trusted individuals. These individuals can make the payments from their monthly limit balance.

In addition, the app now also supports over 15 India languages and comes with ad-free feature, making it more accessible and user-friendly.