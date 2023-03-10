comscore Bharti backed OneWeb confirms successful deployment of 40 satellites launched with SpaceX
Bharti backed OneWeb confirms successful deployment of 40 satellites launched with SpaceX

Bharti-backed OneWeb, the LEO satellite communications company, today confirmed the successful deployment and contact of 40 satellites launched by SpaceX.

  • Lift-off took place on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 2:13pm ET (local).
  • With 582 satellites now in orbit, OneWeb will complete global footprint of its Gen 1 constellation.
  • Signal acquisition on all 40 satellites have been confirmed.
Bharti backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, today confirmed the successful deployment and contact of 40 satellites launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Lift-off took place on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 2:13pm ET (local). OneWeb’s satellites separated successfully from the rocket and were dispensed using 3 separation groups over a period of 40 minutes, with the last separation occurring 1 hour and 35 minutes after launch. Signal acquisition on all 40 satellites have been confirmed.

This launch is OneWeb’s 17th to-date and the penultimate mission as the company is set to complete its first-generation (Gen 1) LEO satellite constellation and enable global coverage in 2023. With 582 satellites now in orbit, OneWeb will complete global footprint of its Gen 1 constellation with a launch set to take place later this month with ISRO/NSIL.

Neil Masterson, Chief Executive Officer of OneWeb, commented: “Today’s launch is an exciting milestone as we are now just one mission away from completing our Gen 1 constellation, which will activate global service in 2023. Now more than ever, OneWeb is dedicated to continuing the momentum we have garnered from the past 17 successful launches, to innovate alongside our trusted partners and deliver connectivity solutions at scale. Each launch is a group effort, and today’s success would not have been possible without the dedication of the entire launch team and our partners here in Florida.”

According to the company, today’s launch enables OneWeb to continue expanding its connectivity capabilities as it grows its fleet of satellites and seeks to initiate services for more partners around the world. OneWeb already has connectivity solutions active today in key geographies across the globe and is bringing new areas online by partnering with leading providers including VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and more.

  Published Date: March 10, 2023 1:48 PM IST
