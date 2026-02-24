Women-only rides now available in India: Bharat Taxi introduces Sarathi Didi service

Bharat Taxi has also rolled out a new service to cater to the safety and employment of women. The firm has also introduced Sarathi Didi, a feature targeting women who drive alone. This service will enable female passengers to order rides that are operated exclusively by women. The initiative will ensure greater safety and will also open more job opportunities to women drivers in India.

Bharat Taxi Launches Sarathi Didi Service in India

Sarathi Didi is a dedicated choice within the Bharat Taxi application. A woman can request a female driver when she is booking a ride. Such bookings will also prioritize women Sarathis in the system. This is aimed at ensuring that the solo travel is more comfortable and secure.

According to the company, the initiative is aimed at gaining confidence in women passengers. Simultaneously, it will attract more female drivers to the platform. Bharat Taxi will also introduce women-centric services, such as scooty rides that are driven by female drivers to female clients. This move is likely to assist women seeking to have earnings that are flexible.

Main Objective is Women’s Empowerment

Bharat taxi has a cooperative business structure. Drivers are being treated as partners and stakeholders and not as employees. Under this model, Sarathis, such as Sarathi Didi drivers, will be shareholders of the company. They are also allowed to participate in some decision making.

The company explains that the objective is not just safety but also the dignity. The title of Female drivers is called Sarathi Didi in order to give them a respectful identity. This is meant to create pride and long term loyalty among the women drivers.

How Bharat Taxi Business Model Works

Bharat Taxi is based on a model where taxi drivers do not pay commission off per ride. Rather, Sarathis are charged an amount of fee. Percentage-based cuts do not decrease their earnings. The company also asserts that it will not suspend driver accounts without giving them proper hearing.

Bharat Taxi will provide a balance between passenger safety and driver welfare by integrating safety, open policies, and owning drivers. The Sarathi Didi service indicates the effort of the company of caring about both of these issues simultaneously.