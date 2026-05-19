BGMI 4.4 update rolling out on May 20: Full release timings for Android, iPhone and APK users

Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally getting its highly anticipated and most awaited 4.4 update. Krafton has officially confirmed the rollout schedule for players in India, revealing what the update could offer. The latest update will introduce the new ‘Hero Crown’ themed mode. In addition, there will also be some flying abilities in the game with floating island and boss fights. There will be several upgrades to the gameplay that could significantly change the way regular marches feel.

Game developer Krafton will begin rolling out the update on May 20, 2026. The update will be released in phases across Android, iPhone, and APK platforms. This will help the company to reduce server congestion during launch hours.

BGMI 4.4 update release date and time

Krafton confirmed that Android users will receive the update gradually via Google Play Store. The rollout is designed in such a way that it will prevent server overload during the initial launch period.

BGMI 4.4 update release timing for Android users

Players will get the rollout in phases. This include:

30% rollout – 06:30 IST on May 20, 2026

50% rollout – 09:30 IST on May 20, 2026

100% rollout – 11:30 IST on May 20, 2026

BGMI 4.4 update release timing for iPhone users

Full rollout on Apple App Store will happen at 11:30 IST on May 20, 2026

BGMI 4.4 APK release timing

If you prefer manually installing the APK version then you will have to wait slightly longer.

Full APK release will happen 12:30 IST on May 20, 2026

Hero’s Crown mode completely changes BGMI battlegrounds

One of the biggest attraction in the BGMI 4.4 update will the new ‘Hero Crown’ themed mode.

Krafton has redesigned several locations across Erangel map with giant marble-style structures. There will also be ancient temple aesthetics and fantasy-inspired battle zones. In addition, players will also experience popular drop locations like Ruins and Ferry Pier, and they will dramatically look different after the update.

Krafton is also introducing a floating island called Crown’s Abode. This will be a high-risk area that offers premium loot and an additional recall change for eliminated squad members. This will make it one of the most important strategic locations in the new mode.

There will also be Sun Chariots, which is a mythological vehicle that players can use while fighting boss-style enemies.

BGMI 4.4 adds flying powers and combat trials

Players will also have multiple challenge-based trials that can unlock unique powers during matches.

Spartan’s Trial

Players need to defend a battle flag while surviving enemy waves. Also, completing the challenge will unlock an Unyielding buff, helping players to delay knockdowns during combat.

Icarus’ Trial

The next is Icarus Trial, which focuses heavily on movement and climbing mechanics. You will gain temporary flying abilities once you complete it.

Achilles’ Trial

The Achilles’ Trial revolves around fast-paced combat and phantom hunts. If you complete this challenge you will be able to unlock powerful assault abilities. These abilities are designed for aggressive gameplay.

How to download BGMI 4.4 update on Android and iPhone

How Android users can install BGMI 4.4

Step 1: Open Google Play Store

Step 2: Tap the profile icon

Step 3: Select “Manage apps & devices”

Step 4: Find BGMI in the updates list

Step 5: Tap “Update”

How iPhone users can install BGMI 4.4

Step 1: Open the App Store

Step 2: Tap the profile icon

Step 3: Refresh the updates section

Step 4: Find BGMI in the available updates list

Step 5: Tap “Update”

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Make sure you have enough free storage space and a stable Wi-Fi connection before downloading the update. The installation patch can be large so it is necessary to have everything ready.