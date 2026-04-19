Best tablets under Rs 15000: Best picks for students entertainment and everyday usage in 2026

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 10:25 AM (IST)
Infinix XPAD LTE comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. It features an 11.0-inch display with a screen size of 27.94 cm. The tablet has an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It runs on Android 14, packs a 7000mAh battery, supports 4G Wi-Fi with single SIM voice calling, and is priced at Rs 13,490.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable. It features an 8.7-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 800 x 1340 resolution. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and has an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 2MP front camera. It supports Wi-Fi + 4G with a nano SIM, includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, packs a 5100mAh battery, and is priced at Rs 12,499.
Lenovo Tab comes with a 10.1 inch display and supports WiFi connectivity. It has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB. The tablet features a metal body with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos audio. It runs on Android 14 and the price is Rs 14559
Redmi Pad SE 4G comes with an 8.7 inch display with 1340 x 800 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Mediatek Helio G55 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The tablet packs a 6650mAh battery and supports WiFi and 4G connectivity. It features Dolby Atmos dual speakers and the price is Rs 13999
ViewSonic pen tablet features a 13.33 inch Full HD display and works as a second screen for laptops. It supports 8192 levels of pen pressure and comes with an EMR battery free pen for drawing and design work. The tablet includes 6 express keys, 2 Type C ports, and 1 Mini HDMI for connectivity. The price of this ViewSonic graphics tablet is Rs 10503
Lava Magnum XL comes with a 10 inch display and supports WiFi plus 4G connectivity. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for basic usage. The tablet is designed for everyday tasks like browsing and media consumption. The price of Lava Magnum XL is Rs 14299
Lenovo Tab K9 comes with an 8.7 inch 22.86 cm HD display and supports WiFi plus 4G connectivity. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 128GB. The tablet features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos for audio output. The price of Lenovo Tab K9 is Rs 14788
Lenovo Tab M9 comes with a 9 inch 22.86 cm display and supports WiFi plus 4G connectivity. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable for more space. The tablet features dual speakers for audio and comes in Arctic Grey color. The price of Lenovo Tab M9 is Rs 13999
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