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Best camera phones under Rs 30000 with strong low light performance

Discover the best camera phones under Rs 30,000 with high quality sensors, OIS support, and strong photo and video performance for everyday photography and content creation.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Apr 14, 2026, 04:09 PM (IST)

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Oppo F31 5G

Oppo F31 5G is priced at Rs 28,999. It has a 6.57 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It includes a 50MP main camera and a 16MP front camera.

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IQOO Neo 10R 5G

iQOO Neo 10R 5G is priced at Rs 28,998. It runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 6400mAh battery for long use. It supports stable 90FPS gaming performance.

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Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is priced at Rs 26,470. It has a 6.78 inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display. It runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 50MP camera and a 7000mAh battery with fast charging.

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OnePlus Nord CE5

OnePlus Nord CE5 is priced at Rs 24,996. It has a large display for smooth viewing. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It includes a 7100mAh battery and AI features.

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Realme P4 Power 5G

realme P4 Power 5G is priced at Rs 27,699. It has a 6.8 inch display with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a triple camera setup. It comes with a 10001mAh battery for long usage.

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Poco X7 Pro 5G

Poco X7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 27,990. It has a 6.67 inch display. It runs on Dimensity D8400 Ultra with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It includes a 50MP + 8MP camera and a 6550mAh battery.

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REDMI Note 15 5G

REDMI Note 15 5G is priced at Rs 24,998. It has a curved AMOLED display. It runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 108MP camera and a 5520mAh battery with fast charging.

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Vivo T4R 5G

vivo T4R 5G is priced at Rs 26,499. It has a 6.77 inch FHD+ display. It runs on Dimensity 7400 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It includes a 50MP rear camera and a 5700mAh battery.

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Realme 15 Pro

realme 15 Pro is priced at Rs 26,999. It has a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 50MP camera. It includes a 7000mAh battery with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

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Nothing Phone 3a Lite

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is priced at Rs 22,862. It has a 6.77 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Dimensity 7300 Pro with 8GB RAM. It includes a 50MP camera and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging.