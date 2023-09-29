Carpooling ban: In a shocking move, the transport department of Karnataka has declared carpooling illegal and has started issuing fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to the violators. The department claims that using private vehicles with a white registration plate for commercial purposes is illegal. The action came after the Transport Department of Bengaluru received complaints from taxi drivers and it will mainly affect mobile application platforms like Quick Ride, BlaBlaCar, among others. The crackdown on carpooling has sparked outrage among the commuters, who rely on this mode of transport to save money, time and fuel.

Many commuters have taken to social media to express their anger and frustration over the decision, which they say is arbitrary, unfair and environmentally harmful.

A representative of Karnataka Rajya Chalakara Parishat claimed that taxi drivers have to follow the rules of registration, permits and taxes for their vehicles, while these carpooling apps are running without any legal authorization. Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) of the Transport Department Mallikarjun C stated that these carpooling apps are breaking the law by using private cars for commercial purposes. He said that they have been getting grievances from taxi drivers’ unions. He instructed the RTOs to take action against these unlawful operations.

However, the commuters argue that carpooling is not the same as taxi or cab service, as it does not involve any profit-making or commercial activity. They say that carpooling is a voluntary and mutual arrangement among the passengers, who share the cost of the fuel and maintenance of the vehicle. They also point out the benefits of carpooling, such as reducing traffic congestion, air pollution and carbon

The issue of carpooling has become a matter of debate and controversy in Bengaluru, which is known for its notorious traffic jams. The ban on carpooling has put the future of these platforms and apps in jeopardy, as they face the risk of losing their customers and revenue. The carpooling ban has also raised questions about the government’s commitment and vision for improving the public transport system in Bengaluru, which is inadequate and inefficient to cater to the growing population and demand.