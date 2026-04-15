Bank of Baroda brings mobile banking to JioPhone Prima 4G; Now do UPI Payments on feature phones

Published By: Divya | Published: Apr 15, 2026, 06:21 PM (IST)
Bank of Baroda has partnered with Reliance Jio to launch bob World Lite, a mobile banking app designed specifically for feature phone users. The app will be available on the JioPhone Prima 4G, bringing basic digital banking services to users who don’t rely on smartphones. Also Read: Reliance Jio quietly launches JioXplor platform: Big move into location intelligence and mapping services
Most banking apps today are built for smartphones. bob World Lite takes a different route — it’s designed to work on keypad-based feature phones with limited internet speed. Also Read: Paytm now lets you pay via Face ID or fingerprint; Plus, cardless ATM access is here
The app is lightweight and doesn’t need much data to run. Navigation is adapted for physical buttons instead of touchscreens, which makes it easier for users who are not used to smartphone apps. Also Read: Reliance Jio adds Rs 339 plan with calendar month validity: Full benefits inside
The idea here is simple, keep things basic, but functional.
Even though it’s a lite version, the app still covers most everyday needs. Users can:
So while it’s not as feature-heavy as full apps, it handles the essentials without making things complicated.
For new users buying the JioPhone Prima 4G, the app comes pre-installed, so you don’t have to look for it. If you already have the device, you can download it from the JioStore. The onboarding process is also kept simple, with a self-registration option inside the app.
Interestingly, the app isn’t limited to Bank of Baroda customers. Users from other banks can also use it for basic services.
This move is clearly aimed at users in semi-urban and rural areas, where smartphones or high-speed internet aren’t always accessible.
There are still millions of people in India using feature phones. For them, digital banking often feels out of reach. This kind of app tries to bridge that gap without forcing a device upgrade. This isn’t just about one app. It fits into a larger push towards financial inclusion, where more users are brought into digital payments and banking systems.
By combining Jio’s reach and Bank of Baroda’s network, the goal seems to be expanding access — not by adding more features, but by simplifying them.
bob World Lite doesn’t try to replace full banking apps. It just makes sure that even with a basic phone, you’re not left out of digital banking.
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