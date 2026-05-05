B by Lenskart Smart Glasses India price revealed, and it is cheaper than Meta!

Published By: Divya | Published: May 05, 2026, 09:04 PM (IST)
Meta rival is finally here in India! After being teased for several months, Lenskart has finally opened the early access registrations for its B by Lenskart smartglasses in India. Not just that, the eye brand has revealed the price too. Also Read: B by Lenskart AI Smart Glasses To Open Developer Access In India, Launch Expected By December
For the early access buyers, the B smartglasses by Lenskart is confirmed to be available for Rs 22,000. However, the regular price will go up to Rs 27,000 later. Compared to global options, especially from Meta, this comes as a more affordable option as a smartglass. The lowest price of even Meta Ray-Ban smartglasses is Rs 28,560. Also Read: Pay By Just Looking? Lenskart AI Smart Glasses May Support UPI Transactions
How do they differ? And does it make sense to join the waitlist for the B smartglasses by Lenskart? Know all the details. Also Read: Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses launched in India; Check price, specs, and more
At first glance, the glasses look like regular frames. The clear and sunglasses options don’t scream that it is a tech product, as it silently holds some smart features. It must be noted that the arms are slightly thicker, which could be due to the internal tech elements that it holds.
Under the hood, the glasses run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 32GB of storage. Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth 5.3, and the glasses support devices running Android 12 and iOS 18 or above. There’s also a 12MP camera that can record up to 1080p video. But unlike some competitors, the focus here is not just content creation. Instead, the glasses lean heavily on AI features powered by Google’s Gemini assistant.
You can interact using voice commands, take quick notes, and even use features like “Look & Tell” to identify objects around you. The support for over 40 languages also makes it more relevant for Indian users.
Battery life is rated at around 4 hours on the glasses, with the case extending it to up to 48 hours. Fast charging is also available, giving around 50% charge in about 15 minutes.
Another practical addition, the glasses support prescription lenses from -6 to +6, which means they can actually replace your regular pair instead of being an extra device.
When you compare these with Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, the pricing difference becomes clear. Meta’s glasses start much higher and go even beyond Rs 70,000 for advanced versions. Yes, Meta offers better video quality and a more mature ecosystem. But Lenskart’s approach is simpler.
Early access registrations are now live, and the glasses will be available in Black and Silver colour options. However, there’s no confirmed date for wider availability yet, but this initial phase will likely decide how quickly the rollout expands.
Who should consider these? If you’ve been curious about smart glasses but didn’t want to spend a premium on imported options, this feels like a good option for the entry point.
|Category
|Details
|Design
|Looks like regular glasses; available in clear lens and sunglasses options; slightly thicker arms to house internal tech
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1
|Storage
|32GB onboard storage
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Compatibility
|Android 12 and above, iOS 18 and above
|Camera
|12MP camera; supports up to 1080p video recording
|AI Features
|Powered by Google Gemini; voice commands, “Look & Tell”, quick note-taking
|Language Support
|Supports 40+ languages
|Battery Life
|Up to 4 hours on glasses; up to 48 hours with charging case
|Charging
|Fast charging; 50% in 15 minutes
|Lens Support
|Prescription lenses supported (-6 to +6 power)
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