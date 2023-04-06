comscore Apple's online store launches dedicated support team for small, medium enterprises in India
News

Apple's online store launches dedicated support team for small, medium enterprises in India

News

Apple Store will provide a dedicated business contact centre team to advise and support purchases of Apple hardware, software, and services in India.

applebkc

The Apple Store Online has launched a dedicated support team for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook likely to visit India this month to launch Apple Store in Mumbai

According to the company, it will provide a dedicated business contact centre team to advise and support purchases of Apple hardware, software, and services. that work together to give them the power and flexibility to do whatever needs doing. Also Read - Apple's first physical store in India is finally ready and this is what it looks like

“Whether you’re running a startup, scale-up or an established business, Apple products, and platforms are designed to keep your personal data and company information secure,” said the tech giant. Also Read - Apple may open its first store sooner than expected as per various job listings

The Apple team can also advise SMEs on apps to help them choose from 235,000 apps for people at work.

“Apple products are designed with powerful technology that brings out the best in everyone. Discover apps for daily tasks, better customer experiences, and efficient operations that help your business grow,” said the company.

For SMEs, GST invoices are available when buying online and over the phone.

SMEs can also now access all the benefits of shopping at Apple Store Online in the country.

“Key security features, like hardware-based device encryption, can’t be disabled by mistake and Touch ID and Face ID make it easy to secure every device,” said Apple.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 6, 2023 4:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple's online store launches dedicated support team for small, medium enterprises in India

Tim Cook likely to visit India this month to launch Apple Store in Mumbai

Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch confirmed, phone to bring better Leica integration

Realme Narzo N55 to arrive in India on April 12

India records 1.4 times more sales of Galaxy S23 series than predecessor: Samsung

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows
Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature
Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India
Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search