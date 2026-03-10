Apple’s new smart display delayed as company works on powerful Siri AI

The smart home display market is growing rapidly and companies like Amazon and Google already have established themselves by launching smart displays such as Echo Show lineup and Nest Hub Max. However, one major tech giant that’s lagging behind in this segment is Apple and with news coming that the company is delaying the launch of its long-rumored smart home display, it seems there’s still some time for Apple to establish itself as a proper giant in the smart display industry.

Apple has mostly focused on products like HomePod and the Home app for controlling smart devices, and hence, it still doesn’t have a dedicated smart display in the market, where already giants are present with their products.

Apple Delaying Launch of Smart Home Display

One major reason for Apple to delay this launch is the unfinished artificial intelligence feature that depends on the upgraded version of Siri. To recall, the device was scheduled to be unveiled earlier, but the company now needs more time to complete the AI systems that will help in powering many of its functions.

The AI features that will power Apple’s smart home displays will play a key role in several future devices from the company, and delaying the launch means Apple is still considering to work to improve its advanced AI tools.

Apple Smart Home Display Launch Timeline

Earlier reports hinted that Apple first planned to release the smart home display in spring 2025. Nevertheless, later, the company aimed at launch it once the new Siri features are ready. But it sees the delay in developing its AI assistant forced Apple to postpone the device again.

As per Mark Gurman, Bloomberg journalist, Apple may be considering to launch its smart home display around September 2026. By his time, the company expects to upgrade its Siri system

Apple has always been vocal about how it wants to be perfect in its products, rather than launching for the sake of bringing products. Hence, the delay highlights company’s effort to improve the intelligence and performance of Siri before launching new hardware.

Apple’s Smart Display (Expected Features)

Apple’s upcoming smart display is expected to look similar to a small tablet, that’s placed on a speaker base. Reportedly, it will be square in shape and will be attached to a half-dome shaped speaker. In addition, it might also support wall mounting, too.

For display, it is expected to feature a 7-inch screen and an aluminium body. Connectivity options might include a single USB Type-C port for charging. Just like Apple Watch, the interface could display circular app icons.

Another reported feature is facial recognition, allowing the device to identify the user and show personalised information such as reminders, calendar events, music suggestions, and news updates.

Upgraded Siri

The company will upgrade its Siri and thus the smart home display will heavily rely on the new version.