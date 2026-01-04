Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch Compact MacBook in India in Spring 2026 With Smaller Size, Lower Price, and Portable Design

Apple is planning to launch a new 12.9-inch MacBook in spring 2026. This laptop will be smaller and lighter than the MacBook Air. It is designed for users who want a portable laptop for daily tasks at a lower price. This will be Apple’s return to compact laptops after discontinuing the 12-inch MacBook years ago.

Display and Design

The MacBook will have a 12.9-inch screen with narrow bezels. The compact body will make it easy to carry. The display will be suitable for browsing, writing, streaming videos, and light work. It will provide enough screen space while keeping the overall size small.

Processor and Performance

The laptop is expected to use the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro series. This is different from the M-series chips in current MacBooks. The chip is power-efficient and can provide good performance for daily tasks. Single-core speed is expected to be high, and multi-core performance may be close to the first M1 chip for light workloads.

Battery and Cooling

With the iPhone-class chip, the MacBook may work without a fan. This will make the laptop quiet. It is expected to have long battery life, suitable for students, office work, or casual use. The energy-efficient design will allow the laptop to last longer on a single charge.

Pricing and Market

The new MacBook is expected to be cheaper than the MacBook Air, which starts around $799 (Rs 71,900). Lower production costs and smaller size may help Apple offer it at a budget-friendly price. Analysts also suggest this could help Apple compete with other laptops in 2026 as component prices rise.

The 12.9-inch MacBook will be light, portable, and efficient. It focuses on easy mobility, long battery life, and good performance for everyday tasks. This model may attract students, office workers, and anyone who prefers a compact and practical MacBook at a lower price.