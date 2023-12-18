comscore
  • Apple to allow developers to offer subscription discount bundles

Apple to allow developers to offer subscription discount bundles

Apple said developers will be able to base the new facility on subscriptions “from one developer or two different developers.”

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Dec 18, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Apple is giving a new facility to app developers.
Apple is giving a new facility to app developers.

Story Highlights

  • Apple will allow App Store developers to bundle subscription discounts.
  • It can be used for subscriptions from one developer or two different developers.
  • Customers will be able to get discounts if they subscribe to multiple services from a single developer.

Apple has announced a programme called “contingent pricing for subscriptions” that will allow App Store developers to offer discounts for customers with multiple subscriptions. The ‘Contingent pricing for subscriptions’ on the App Store will let developers give customers a discounted subscription price as long as they’re actively subscribed to a different subscription. It can be used for subscriptions from one developer or two different developers.

“We’re currently piloting this feature and will be onboarding more developers in the coming months,” Apple said in an update. “If you’re interested in implementing contingent pricing in your app, you can start planning today and sign up to get notified when more details are available in January,” the tech giant added.

Developers will be able to base this on subscriptions “from one developer or two different developers” as long as both subscriptions remain active. According to 9to5Mac, the discounts can be used in App Store advertising and marketing outside of it, in addition to within the app itself.

In a LinkedIn post, Apple engineering manager Pete Hare said that the company will “handle all the eligibility checks and commerce work”.

“We handle all the eligibility checks and commerce work to allow for seamless in-app purchases in your own apps, and also Apple-provided flows to subscribe and download in one step directly from email links or the App Store – to allow you to discount your services based on other apps in the App Store,” he explained.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

