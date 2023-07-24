Apple is working on a new program that will make shopping more convenient for customers. The program is called “EasyPay Online Ordering” and it will let customers buy products in-store and get them delivered to their home or office, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his recent Power On newsletter.

Starting in August, customers can opt for home delivery when they buy something at an Apple store. The product will be sent to the customer’s home or office in a few days using the company’s EasyPay point-of-sale machines.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy phone users can now save personal IDs, documents in Wallet

“We want all our customers to leave the store with exactly what they came for. And this will be easier with EasyPay Online Ordering, launching in early August. With a single bag transaction, you’ll have the option of different fulfillment methods, like shipping or personalizing a product,” reads the memo from Apple read by Gurman.

The initiative will benefit both- the store and the customer. The store can still make the sale by offering delivery when a certain device is not available and customers buying large items like iMacs or Mac Pros don’t have to deal with carrying their purchases, as they can get them delivered easily.

Currently, a customer who wants to get a product delivered from an Apple Store has to either order it online using a store’s demo iPad or Mac or ask an Apple Store employee to order using their EasyPay device. The new system will simplify this process.

The company is also facing increasing competition from online sellers such as Amazon and Flipkart. The new initiative will help Apple have an advantage over these online retailers and also make it easier for customers who live far from Apple Store to buy its products. In addition to this, the new program could also help Apple to lower the amount of stock it needs to have in its stores.

Gurman thinks that the EasyPay Online Ordering program could also be Apple’s way to offer home delivery for Vision Pro, the company’s first mixed reality headset. It could be a game-changer, especially considering the product’s different combinations of headbands, light seals, and prescription lens inserts.

Gurman says that the company could miss high-value sales worth $3,500 or more if any component is not available at the retail store. With the Easy Pay Online ordering strategy, Apple’s staff can easily tell buyers that the missing item will be delivered to their home.