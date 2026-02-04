Apple rolls out New Education Hub for supplier employee training in India

Apple is expanding and strengthening its workforce development in India by launching a dedicated education hub. The tech giant has also expanded its supplier employee training programmes too across the country. This move highlights that Apple is taking a new step in enhancing its India business and growing its focus on skill development in regions where it has strong manufacturing presence and India lies at the center of this new process.

Apple Launches Education Hub in India

Apple has set up the new education hub in India in collaboration with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education. The hub will offer several courses, enhancing employee’s technical skills. The courses will be offered from March and is designed to help supplier employees to learn new tools and get hold of expertise that helps them in magnifying their daily factory roles. The collaboration will focus on practical learning and direct interaction between trainees and educators.

What Apple Said

According to Apple, this collaboration will provide training in areas such as digital literacy and swift coding. Not only these skills will support personal growth of workers, but will also shape long-term career development for them.

Training Courses Offered

The centre will have faculty members from MAHE to train supplier instructors so that they can pass their knowledge and skills to employees at various manufacturing locations. At first, the program and skill development courses will be rolled out with Tata Electronics and later will be expanded to other suppliers too.

As per tech giant, the courses will be available at more than 25 supplier sites in India. In addition, it will also cover several training courses, including digital skills, Swift programming, robotics, automation technology, and smart manufacturing practices.

Apple’s Supplier Development Fund

This new initiative by both Apple and MAHE is part of Apple’s global supplier Employee Development Fund. The fund is valued at $50 million, and hence, it supports education and skill-building initiatives for workers across different countries.

After the expansion, company plans to expand and offer more than 75 different courses for employees in India.

Robotics Training Programme

Furthermore, Apple also shared company’s updates regarding robotic training programme in India. To recall, the tech giant introduced the programme in 2024 and after receiving positive response and feedback, it planned to expand it further this year.

Apple says, under this initiative, factory workers will be trained at robotics lab. After giving training, company’s educators will customize the material and conduct sessions so that workers can be trained thoroughly. These sessions will be conducted at company’s own facilities.