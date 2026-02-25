Apple tightens App Store rules worldwide amid child safety laws

Child safety has become a major concern in today’s digital age, as children spend more time using apps, games, and social media platforms. Keeping this risk and threat in mind, Apple has introduced new age verification tools in different parts of the world. The tool will follow child safety, as many governments are creating rules to restrict adult content and certain apps for minors. Intending to meet legal requirements, the tech giant updated its App Store policies and developer tools. According to Apple, these changes are designed in such a way that they will protect children while maintaining privacy.

App Store to Restrict 18+ App Downloads

Apple rolled out a new tool called age verification for uses in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore. This new tool will prevent users of these countries to download apps that are rated 18+ unless they confirm they are adults. The App Store will handle the age confirmation process automatically with an aim to maintain assurance that minors are not accessing adult content. Nevertheless, the company has clarified that developers may still need to meet additionally local compliance rules, based on their country.

For example, in Brazil, games that are equipped with loot boxes will receive an 18+ rating. Why these games are included is the reason that many lawmakers in the country consider loot boxes similar to gambling. One of the main reasons for this is player sped money for random rewards, allowing them to be included in the list. Such games will now be classified for adult users only.

Declared Age Range API for Developers

Furthermore, Apple is also expanding its ‘Declared Age Range API’ for developers so that they can follow age-related regulations. The tool will allow apps to request a user’s age category, that too without collecting their personal details, such as their date of birth. It means, only the age range will be shared, maintain privacy and security.

To understand this, in Brazil, users or their parents can choose whether to share age category information with apps or not. It not just allow families to have more control, but also allowing developers to adjust app features based on age limits. According to Apple, the API will provide technical solutions, supporting both compliance and data protection.

New Measures in Utah and Louisiana

Apple is applying similar updates in the United States in Utah and Louisiana. People living in these two states with new Apple accounts can share their age categories with app developers. They can request via API. This helps apps determine whether age-based restrictions apply.

Other than this, the new tool will give developers a new signal, wherein they can regulate if a user meets specific regulatory requirements or not. It also informs developers if parental consent is needed for significant updates to a child’s app.

Focus on Safety and Compliance

Improving its age rating system, Apple has also added more questions for developers during their app review process. As per company, these steps are part of a broader effort to comply with global child safety laws.