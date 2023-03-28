comscore Apple releases iOS 16.4 update with voice isolation for calls and more
News

Apple releases iOS 16.4 update with voice isolation for calls and more

News

With the new iOS 16.4 update, users will get 31 new emojis, including a shaking face, the long-awaited pink heart, two pushing hands, a Wi-Fi symbol and others.

Highlights

  • Apple has released its new iOS 16.4 update.
  • One can update to the latest version by navigating to Settings, General and then the Software Update.
  • The new feature voice isolation for cellular calls feature will prioritise the users' voice.
Apple

Apple releases iOS 16.4 update with voice isolation for calls and more

Apple has released its new iOS 16.4 update which includes new features such as a new set of emojis, web push notifications, voice isolation for cellular calls, and much more. Users can update to the latest version by navigating to Settings, General and then the Software Update, reports TechCrunch. Also Read - iOS 17 to offer several requested features by users: Gurman

With the new iOS 16.4 update, users will get 31 new emojis, including a shaking face, the long-awaited pink heart, two pushing hands, a Wi-Fi symbol and others. Also Read - iPhone 15 series to add proximity sensor inside Dynamic Island area

The new feature voice isolation for cellular calls feature will prioritise the users’ voice and will cut ambient noise around them. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port may launch later this year

The feature was earlier available for FaceTime calls and other Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) applications, but not for cellular.

To access this feature, users have to open the Control Center while on the call, tap on Mic Mode, and then select Voice Isolation from the list.

Also, with the new update, the company is allowing iOS developers to send a notification to users (after gaining permission) when the user has pinned a web application to their Home Screen.

“This feature could be immediately useful to some of the new Twitter rivals like Post and T2 that haven’t yet built out native iOS versions of their apps but still want to alert users to important conversations,” the report said.

IANS

  • Published Date: March 28, 2023 12:33 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple releases iOS 16.4 update with voice isolation for calls and more

Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G first sale in India starts today: All you need to know

Realme C55 with Helio G88 SoC goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and more

Twitter to allow only verified accounts to vote in polls from April 15

WhatsApp to bring 'edit message' feature on iOS

Snap AR's Joe Darko Interviewed: 8 questions answered

Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

UPI LITE is not an alternative, but an add-on to UPI: Paytm executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?

Tech Updates/ launch

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?
Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users
WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe

Tech Updates/ launch

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe