Apple releases iOS 16.4 update with voice isolation for calls and more

Apple has released its new iOS 16.4 update which includes new features such as a new set of emojis, web push notifications, voice isolation for cellular calls, and much more. Users can update to the latest version by navigating to Settings, General and then the Software Update, reports TechCrunch.

With the new iOS 16.4 update, users will get 31 new emojis, including a shaking face, the long-awaited pink heart, two pushing hands, a Wi-Fi symbol and others.

The new feature voice isolation for cellular calls feature will prioritise the users' voice and will cut ambient noise around them.

The feature was earlier available for FaceTime calls and other Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) applications, but not for cellular.

To access this feature, users have to open the Control Center while on the call, tap on Mic Mode, and then select Voice Isolation from the list.

Also, with the new update, the company is allowing iOS developers to send a notification to users (after gaining permission) when the user has pinned a web application to their Home Screen.

“This feature could be immediately useful to some of the new Twitter rivals like Post and T2 that haven’t yet built out native iOS versions of their apps but still want to alert users to important conversations,” the report said.

IANS